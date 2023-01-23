CREIGHTON — Kyler Mosel efficiently reached a pair of milestones while also claiming a Lewis & Clark Conference championship on Monday.
The Plainview senior won five matches via pinfall to earn the 138-pound title while also reaching 150 career victories and 100 career pins.
“It’s a pretty big deal for me,” said Mosel, who is ranked first in his division in Class D with a 40-0 record. “I’m the seventh person at Plainview High School to get to the 150-win mark. To top that off with 100 pins today, that’s pretty amazing. I don’t know how many people from Plainview got both of those, but to get to 150 wins was amazing.”
Plainview coach Dean Boyer knows how many Pirates have hit both of those milestones — two.
“We’ve had seven guys get 150 wins over the years, but he’s only the second kid we’ve ever had get 100 pins,” he said. “That’s a pretty good feat. He’s always been a good pinner. There’s some other things we’re still working on to get better, but when someone’s rolling around with him, they’re in trouble usually.”
Mosel was one of seven individual champions for Plainview, which ran away with the boys team title with 292 points. Quad County Northeast was second with 206.5.
The large majority of weight classes wrestled under a round-robin format. Mosel needed a combined 1 minute, 29 seconds to claim his first three wins.
Runner-up Caleb Chase of Wakefield survived until the third period when Mosel stuck him with 27 seconds remaining. The 150th victory came with a pin of Winnebago’s Alonzo Bass with one second left in the first period.
“I did pretty good,” Mosel said. “There’s a couple things I need to work on. You always want to improve, but I can’t be too upset about how things turned out.”
Mosel was a state runner-up at 138 last year, losing in the championship match 5-3 to Sutherland’s Jon Peterka, who finished 59-0. That loss has helped fuel Mosel’s undefeated start to this season.
“Honestly, I think it’s been my will to win,” he said. “Everything to this point — last year getting state runner-up — has helped me drive to do better.
“Everything reminds me of that second-place medal from last year. I don’t want to go all this way just to get second at the end of the year. I want to push all the way, and I want to do the best I can.”
One big takeaway from that championship loss for Mosel is that he needs to get the first takedown in matches.
“My shooting has improved a lot,” he said. “Last year I didn’t shoot nearly as much as I have been this year. But I’ve still got to work on shooting more against the good kids.”
Mosel certainly has plenty of good kids to practice against. The Pirates swept six consecutive classes in the middle weights in addition to Mosel. The others were Jordan Mosel (132), John Leija (145), Tanner Frahm (152), Caden Ickler (160) and Wyatt Doerr (170). Heavyweight Xander Albin was Plainview’s seventh champ.
“Practicing in the practice room is insane,” Kyler Mosel said. “One thing that’s helped me keep moving is Tanner Frahm. I’m his practice partner this year, and he has great momentum. He has great tempo, and he always pushes me to do the best that I can in practice.
“It’s an amazing atmosphere for me this year being a senior, trying to lead our boys into something that could potentially be a good year for us.”
Boyer said he was pleased with the Pirates’ performance at the conference meet.
“We only had 10 guys in the tournament, so to have that many champions, we did pretty well,” he said. “Some of the weight classes we won, I wasn’t sure if we could. But I thought we were the best team. But some of my individuals did a really nice job.”
The Pirates also had a pair of runners-up — Grayson Petersen (195) and Hayven Stewart (220).
Other winners included Wakefield’s Samuel Chase (113), Osmond’s Robert Aschoff (126) and Quad County Northeast teammates Ajay Gubbels (182) and Kolby Casey (220).
Quad County Northeast’s Ethan Gregory (106) and Homer’s Dawson Kollars (120) were uncontested conference champions.
THE GIRLS featured a unique dual conference meet with the East Husker Conference joining the Lewis & Clark.
West Point-Beemer used three individual champions to help win the team trophy with 211.5 points. Lyons-Decatur Northeast was second with 124.5.
“I thought it was a pretty good tournament for our girls,” Cadets coach Ray Maxwell said. “I thought we could compete pretty well in this tournament. We get to see a few of the girls we haven’t seen yet this year. We don’t get into this (Lewis & Clark) conference a whole lot. I’m glad they combined the conferences to give the girls matches.
“I thought our girls performed well. We’re still open five weight classes, so to win the tournament the way that we did, I was impressed with how the girls wrestled.”
Taking gold for West Point-Beemer were Cloe Mandel (at 115 after moving back up from 110), Ziomara Ruiz (155) and Claire Paasch (190).
Paasch’s success was no surprise. She was the inaugural heavyweight state champion last year and improved to 33-3 this season with a pair of second-period pins.
“I wasn’t as nervous as in my other tournaments,” said Paasch, who stated that she feels more comfortable after dropping down a weight class during the season.
“There is less rolling, faster feet — it’s more exciting to wrestle girls who know what they’re doing with hand fighting, shots and offensive moves,” she said. “And whenever it comes to state, whatever happens happens. I’m going to leave it all on the mat.”
Paasch is ranked second behind Fairbury’s Makena Schramm, who is responsible for all three of her losses.
“We have one girl who has really challenged her a lot, and that’s that Schramm girl,” Maxwell said. “I think she’s beatable. I think we can beat her. We just have to approach it differently. They’re really, really good friends, and I think we’ve learned to get through the friend phase to the competition phase.
“But otherwise I think Claire has done really well this year defending her title from last year. Against girls who aren’t quite up to her level, she tries some different things. She gets in trouble sometimes, but the girls need to learn.”
Other champions were Scribner-Snyder’s Nattlie Hull (100) and Ashley Stadt (135); Madison’s Elizabeth Juan Lucas (105); Bancroft-Rosalie’s Kristi Raue (110); Stanton’s Corah Linnaus (120), Micah McGillivray (125) and Rylan Hansen (130); Oakland-Craig’s Marke Zelany (140); Winnebago’s Avani Wilkie (145) and Darian Earth (235); and Tri County Northeast’s Calie Cockburn (170).
Lewis & Clark tournament
Boys results
Team scoring
Plainview 292, Quad County Northeast 206.5, Wakefield 122, Winnebago 98.5, Winside 94.5, Osmond 70, Creighton 60.5, Homer 58, Tri County Northeast 31.5, Ponca 25.5.
Top two individuals
106: 1. Ethan Gregory, QCNE; 113: 1. Samuel Chase, WAK; 2. Landon Carlson, WNSD; 120: 1. Dawson Kollars, HOM; 126: 1. Robert Aschoff, OSM; 2. Adain Robles, WBGO; 132: 1. Jordan Mosel. PLA; 2. Korbin Carlson, WNSD; 138: 1. Kyler Mosel, PLA; 2. Caleb Chase, WAK; 145: 1. John Leija, PLA; 2. Jorgan Condon, CRE;
152: 1. Tanner Frahm, PLA; 2, Gavin Wortman, QCNE; 160: 1. Caden Ickler, PLA; 2. Gage Jensen, QCNE; 170: 1. Wyatt Doerr, PLA; 2. Justin Backer, QCNE; 182: 1. Ajay Gubbels, QCNE; 2. Jared Doxey, WBGO; 195: 1. Mason Topp, WNSD; 2. Grayson Petersen, PLA; 220: 1. Kolby Casey, QCNE; 2. Hayven Stewart, PLA; 285: 1. Xander Albin, PLA; 2. Aiden Gubbels, QCNE.
Girls results
Team scoring
West Point-Beemer 211.5, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 124.5, Stanton 123.5, Madison 85, Winnebago 68.5, Scribner-Snyder 66.5, Homer 63.5, Wakefield 45, Quad County Northeast 40, Tri County Northeast 36, Oakland-Craig 34, Wisner-Pilger 33, Bancroft-Rosalie 30, North Bend Central 24, Winside 18, Creighton 13.
Top two individuals
100: 1. Nattlie Hull, S-S; 2. Apple Paw, MAD; 105: 1. Elizabeth Juan Lucas, MAD; 2. Alyssa Petersen, HOM; 110: 1, Kristi Raue, B-R; 2. Lilyanna Dzuirawiec, HOM; 115: Cloe Mandel, WPB; 2. Sierra Heckenlaible, LDNE; 120: 1. Corah Linnaus, STA; 2. Brooklin Kuester, WPB; 125: 1. Micah McGilllivray, STA; 2. Hser Thein, MAD; 130: 1. Rylan Hansen, STA; 2. Ashlynn Boell, WPB; 135: 1. Ashley Stadt, S-S; 2. Isabella Manning, W-P; 140: 1. Marke Zelany, O-C; 2. Rebekah Butterfield, STA; 145: 1. Avani Wilkie, WBGO; 2. Isis Pascual-Rodriguez, WPB;
155: 1. Ziomara Ruiz, WPB; 2, Darly Garcia, QCNE; 170: 1. Calie Cockburn, TCNE; 2, Ashlynn Whitely, LDNE; 190: Claire Paasch, WPB; 2. Jennifer Sanchez, MAD; 235: 1. Darian Earth, WBGO; 2. Kennedy Blevins, LDNE.