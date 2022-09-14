The weather is cooling down, and we’re starting to get into the real fun part of football season.
This is especially the case on the high school level, where we’re getting just as many answers as we are new questions to the landscape in Northeast and North Central Nebraska. Hey, the more games that are played, the more clarity we’ll get and I can’t wait.
Last week was the kind of week you wish we had more of in college football. Lots of close games, lots of upsets and lots of reminders of how fun the sport can be.
Unfortunately for people around here, one of those upsets saw Nebraska lose to (checks notes) Georgia Southern. The Eagles were a triple option offense until 2021 yet looked like the Don Coryell’s Chargers in what ended up being Scott Frost’s final game.
Speaking of which, now it’s time to find the next head honcho in Lincoln. I have to imagine they’ll swing for the fences and really try to find a guy who brings them back to at least national relevance. If that’s the case there are only a handful who I think will get considered.
Do I hear Urban Meyer knocking?
Anyway, one of my biggest takeaways from doing predictions last year was that if you think you know how an NFL game will end up, no, you don’t. Watching some of last week’s games, I didn't feel much smarter than Nathaniel Hackett in a two-minute drill.
Last week was a bit of a down week for predictions at all levels. I don’t know if I need to use my gut or my head more.
Biggest hit: Wynot at Howells-Dodge
I wasn’t far off on this prediction. Just a two-point conversion short. (56-20 predicted, 54-20)
Biggest miss: Packers at Vikings
I probably should’ve seen this coming. If only the Packers had a guy like Davante Adams to help them stay afloat offensively. (28-27 Packers win predicted, 23-7 Vikings win final)
Last week’s record: 6-4 (20-8 overall, .714)
How other city teams fared: Norfolk High came up just short at Grand Island (25-21 predicted, 20-16 final); Norfolk Catholic rolled past Hooper Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (42-14 predicted, 49-7 final); Lutheran High Northeast defeated West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic (34-28 predicted, 32-26 final).
Other results (predictions in parentheses): Neligh-Oakdale 38, Crofton 16 (46-30 predicted); Ord 25, Battle Creek 7 (21-14 Battle Creek win predicted); Georgia Southern 45, Nebraska 42 (34-10 Nebraska win predicted); Wayne State 13, Northern State 6 (34-28 Northern State win predicted); Alabama 20, Texas 19 (31-14 predicted).
HIGH SCHOOL
Fremont (1-3) at Norfolk (2-1)
We’ve got a Thursday game to open this week’s area high school slate. The Panthers are coming off their first loss of the year at Grand Island, but it was one where they proved to themselves as a team that can compete this year. They’ll host a Fremont team looking to find its footing.
The Tigers are largely dependent on quarterback Hudson Cunnings, who leads the team in passing and rushing yards. On defense, he has 20 tackles and three for loss. If they can key in on him and keep the offense going the way it has been, they’ll be OK. Norfolk 35, Fremont 14.
Louisville (0-3) at Class C No. 2 Norfolk Catholic (3-0)
After taking care of business against Logan View/Scribner-Snyder in their season opener, the Knights host a Louisville team still seeking its first win of the season. The Lions have been outscored 111-13 so far this season.
If Norfolk Catholic can get out to as strong a start as it did last week and keep its foot on the gas, there shouldn't be many problems here. I’m interested to see how the whole team develops here. Norfolk Catholic 49, Louisville 3.
Lutheran High Northeast (2-1) at Summerland (1-2)
The Eagles look to keep it rolling against the Bobcats, who are fresh off a bye week. Each team features some of the better running backs in the area, Lutheran High with Josh Rojas and Summerland with Trevor Thomson.
Lutheran High really has gotten into a successful rhythm offensively, but its opponent not only has the size up front to limit that, but also has a strong run game of its own to combat it. Summerland 36, Lutheran High 30.
Class D1 No. 5 Wisner-Pilger (2-1) at Pender (1-2)
The Gators travel to face a Pendragons team that is suddenly in a hole after losing its last two games. Pender has gotten a lot out of Quinton Heineman, who last week had 357 all-purpose yards and eight total touchdowns.
Much like Pender’s earlier games this season, the keys here will be physicality and defense. The team has allowed 66 and 64 points in its last two games and has often gotten worn down as the games have gone on. The Gators, meanwhile, have the kind of rushing attack that can do just that. Wisner-Pilger 58, Pender 44.
Class D1 No. 4 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (3-0) at Homer (3-0)
A battle of unbeatens awaits in the northeast corner of the area. The Bears’ defense has helped the team get off to a great start while the Knights are getting a lot out of their running game, going for 263.3 yards and six touchdowns per game.
This will be the toughest test of the year for both teams so far and one that will paint a clearer picture of the area in Class D1. Homer can make this game pretty interesting, but I feel like the Bears are more battle-tested up to this point. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 34, Homer 22.
Omaha Roncalli Catholic (2-0) at Class C No. 1 Pierce (2-0)
Last year’s Class C1 runners up welcome their biggest test of the year in Roncalli. The Crimson Pride, now C1, have been one of the better teams in Class B for the past several years. They play aggressively on both sides of the ball and don’t present many, if any, weaknesses.
It will be very important for the Bluejays to win the line of scrimmage and play sound football. They haven’t lost much, but when they have, those elements were not at their best. Roncalli’s style of play could make Pierce uncomfortable, but I think the black and blue have both the physical and schematic tools to survive it. Pierce 31, Roncalli 21.
COLLEGE
Wayne State (2-0) at Minot State (0-2)
The Wildcats are coming off a gritty 13-6 win over Northern State, one that showed that they’re just as capable of winning low-scoring games as they are shootouts. Now the team has its sights set on its first 3-0 start since 2012.
In the way stands the Beavers, who have been outscored 10-58 in their first two games. If The Wildcats play like they have so far, they take care of business. Wayne State 42, Minot State 7.
No. 6 Oklahoma (2-0) at Nebraska (1-2)
A lot has changed in both Norman and Lincoln since they last played a year ago. Both programs trot out new head coaches with the Huskers’ replacement, Mickey Joseph, making his debut against an old rival.
Not much has looked good for the scarlet and cream so far, but the offense has been getting a lot better, which I feel will help them keep up with a Sooners team that, like most in the Big 12, loves to score. It’ll keep the game close in what should be a loud Memorial Stadium, but not enough to win. Oklahoma 42, Nebraska 31.
No. 13 Miami (2-0) at No. 24 Texas A&M (1-1)
Don’t worry, Husker fans. You may have been upset last week, but at least you didn’t lose with a roster with dozens of five-star recruits to a roster with one. That’d be the Aggies, who now have a very steep hill to climb as The U comes to town.
Each team has a lot of talent, but to me this will come down to quarterback play. Tyler Van Dyke (no relation to Dick) looks like someone who can do great things for Miami. Haynes King, meanwhile, has, uh, let’s say “a lot of work to do” to get to that level. Miami 28, Texas A&M 17.
NFL
Chargers (1-0) at Chiefs (1-0)
These teams played two very entertaining games a year ago with the most recent one going to overtime (on Thursday Night Football, no less). To me, this is one of the biggest installments in what should be a very entertaining year in the AFC West, a division that might be the best we’ve ever seen, at least on paper.
This one will come down to playmaking ability. Who is able to do more with the football and who’s going to have the ball last will play a big role in who comes out on top. The absence of Keenan Allen leaves a big hole for the Chargers. Without him, I don’t think Justin Herbert has quite the arsenal at his disposal that Patrick Mahomes does. Chiefs 28, Chargers 24.