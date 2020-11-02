More time for lunches

If I was the superintendent of my school, I would do a couple of things differently. I would not make any drastic changes. I would simply make multiple tweaks here and there. The first thing I would change is the lunch schedule. I believe students should be able to have a break and enjoy their lunch. Right now, the students have 25 minutes to eat, with a 25 minute study hall before lunch. I would increase the amount of time spent eating to 35 minutes, with a 15 minute study hall. This will allow students to enjoy their lunch, while still allowing time for a study hall. If students need more time to study, they could eat their lunch quickly and then return to their studies. Another thing I would add would be a monthly newspaper. I believe the paper, written by the students, will keep everyone more involved. It will also shed more light on the activities that do not get much attention outside of school. These two small tweaks will help the students feel more appreciated and give them a little break during the school day.
In other news
Chiseled in Indiana limestone, the soldier stands at parade rest, the butt of his musket settled on the ground in front of him. All other monuments at the Randolph Public Cemetery encircle and salute him, as silent as he is, including those of Civil War soldiers who once appeared in similar …
MADISON — A zoning violation led to a court of appeals case and may still go further.
If Eric Stinson ever would need any guidance on what to do as a Madison County commissioner, he might look back at his father’s political career.
Taking the reigns of Norfolk Catholic High School would definitely be a test I would gladly take. One thing I have always disagreed with is the school’s no sweatshirt policy. I have heard the complaints of my classmates for years. I fail to see many administrations’ problems with hoodies, es…
If I was the superintendent of my school, I would do a couple of things differently. I would not make any drastic changes. I would simply make multiple tweaks here and there. The first thing I would change is the lunch schedule. I believe students should be able to have a break and enjoy the…
If I were to be superintendent for a day, I would not allow students to be crazy and free of rules, I would actually try to fix some things that don’t make sense to me and make things easier for students and teachers alike.
The vibrant colors of spring and summer are gone, but new murals have sprung up to add some color to downtown Norfolk.
PIERCE — Although the Trojans trailed at some point during each set to Elgin Public/Pope John, Hartington Cedar Catholic ultimately won all three — 25-21, 25-21 and 25-19 — to take the D1-6 district championship and earn a fifth straight berth in the Nebraska State Volleyball Tournament.
There's an old adage that it's difficult to beat a good team multiple times in the same season.