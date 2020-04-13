Due to the spread of the coronavirus, almost all of our lives have been disrupted in one way or another. The disruption, in my situation, is not being able to attend high school and participate in extracurriculars. Although this is a large change in my schedule, I am doing the best I can to adhere to my normal, everyday activities with the tools I am provided with.
In the first two weeks I was quarantined, I took advantage of the extra hours of sleep I could get by waking up around 10:30 a.m. each day, but, on the third week, my school started doing zoom meetings beginning at 9 a.m. with teachers, so I had to get up a bit earlier. Another positive of the quarantine is that I have been able to get a good workout in at home. A few of my coaches have been nice enough to send all athletes optional workouts that will keep us in shape during this time away from the gym and other training areas. Also, the quarantine has allowed me to spend some time cooking, which is great because cooking has definitely never been a strong suit for me. The one event I am truly grateful quarantine has enabled me to do is spend more time with my family.
During the school year, family time is usually pushed to the side because of school work and extracurriculars, but my family and I have spent lots of time playing board games, doing housework, or just hanging around during this time. Besides sleeping, working out, and spending time with family, I have also kept myself busy by watching movies, cleaning, hot tubbing, etc.
Although there are a couple positives the coronavirus has given me, there are definitely more things I am concerned with. As a junior, I am worried about the ACT, college visits, the classes I am missing, and what might happen to my senior year. I can definitely say I would much rather be without the virus than with it, and I think many people would agree.