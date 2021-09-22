We were recently doing some tree work in a yard in Lincoln and were struck at how different it was from doing the same type of project on our farm. A project that would’ve taken 30 minutes on the farm took us about four hours to complete in town.
First of all, we didn’t have the biggest tool from the farm, our tractor and loader, with us. When you have branches that need trimming, it’s not a big deal on the farm when you can put someone with a saw in the loader bucket, lift them up to hack off a few branches, and you’re done; however, it would’ve been a long trip to drive a tractor and loader to Lincoln at a speed of eight miles per hour with every bump in the highway causing a person to bounce a few inches in the air.
Instead, in Lincoln, Tom used a handy dandy chainsaw-on-a-stick that enabled him to reach high in the air to hack off the branches. No loader, no problem, except that we weren’t used to worrying about streets or neighbors’ houses being in the way of falling branches.
At one point in the Lincoln yard, Tom had to use a regular chainsaw to saw off a small dead tree at its base. It was my job to lean on it so that it would not fall on anyone’s roof or on our pickup. It wasn’t a big trunk but big enough that I was sweating a little as I concentrated as to where I was pushing it. Luckily, it fell short of any roof or vehicle but some branches did land on a neighboring lawn so we were rapidly picking up sticks and sawing the trunk into small pieces to throw in the back of the pickup.
That’s another thing. On the farm, we would put the sticks in the loader bucket where they would be deposited on a burn pile somewhere else on the farm. A chain would be wrapped around the larger branches so that the tractor could drag those to the pile, too. Quick and easy clean up job.
In town, we had to use lawn clippers to trim off the smaller branches and throw them in the pickup where they had to be packed down in order to get everything in. We were able to put a lot of branches and logs into the back of the pickup using this technique. Rather than hauling said branches to the city’s dump, we instead put tie straps over the top of everything once it was compacted in and brought the whole load back to the farm, to the burn pile.
There are still branches to trim on the farm and there are still branches to trim in town and guess which ones we’re putting off doing. We’re thinking Becker Tree Service is mainly a rural operation.