High-quality early childhood programs can be the difference between struggling or succeeding later in life.
National studies show children who participate in early learning are found more likely to graduate from high school, attend college and earn higher wages.
Improving early child care in Nebraska is the sole mission of Step Up to Quality, a program that recently surpassed 500 members — 13 of which are located in Norfolk.
While child care providers need to be licensed to operate, Step Up to Quality is the state’s voluntary rating system that acknowledges excelling programs. It also helps them improve.
The system includes five steps of ratings. To advance to the next step, a provider has to accomplish specific tasks such as training, coaching sessions and completing observations.
“Providers are really recognized for all the great work they are doing for children and families. Parents can access the programs in their area that go above and beyond,” said Lauri Cimino, Step Up to Quality director. “It is a rigorous process — the programs involved have much to celebrate and be very proud of.”
Both of Leslie Baker’s Fits & Giggles locations in Norfolk have reached step five of the program. Only about 23 of the providers in Step Up to Quality are at that level.
To reach the last step, providers earn points based on quality standards and also have to go through observations by Step Up to Quality staff, create action plans and complete tool training.
Baker said Fits & Giggles entered the program in 2017 and reached level five by 2019.
“It definitely took a lot of work. Our staff attended a lot of extra training,” she said. “When they rate you, they look at everything from staff, education, curriculum, environment — they come to look at how you interact with children.”
Northern Hills Child Care is one of the top-rated providers in Norfolk at step four in the system. Director Liz Sudbeck said COVID-19 delayed the rating process, and she believes the center’s higher scores should help it advance to step five in the near future.
“The hardest part is preparing your rooms and being ready for the observations. They want your room set up a certain way, and they watch how your staff operates with the kids,” she said. “There’s absolutely been a lot of benefits from it — from just the flow of the rooms with their help, to the coach that helps you along.”
Step Up to Quality is free and provides each program with a coach to help identify strengths and reach goals. Sudbeck said financial benefits are another essential part of the program.
If a program receives child care subsidies, it may receive an increase to its subsidy rates once it reaches steps three through five. Providers also will receive incentive bonuses as they advance to steps — from $500 at step two to $1,250 at step five for some child care centers.
Only 15% of Nebraskans are very satisfied with the quality of early child care programs where they live, according to the program’s website. Step Up to Quality offers parents a database of its providers so families can find high-quality care near them.
“I encourage parents to check out Step Up to Quality to look at providers; they are the ones trying to improve their programs and working hard on quality practices,” she said. “It was a great way to provide more quality care by setting goals, and we made a lot of changes to our program. It’s for the best interest of the kids and for the best practice in early childhood care.”
* * *
Want to learn more?
Visit www.education.ne.gov/stepuptoquality to learn more information about the program and how to get involved.