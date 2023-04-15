“It’s up to us.” This was the theme for the 2023 Nebraska State FFA Convention.
It’s a great theme in terms of students thinking about ways they can have an impact on their community and the world.
It’s also a great theme in terms of the Nebraska State FFA organization thinking about ways it can improve the experience it provides to its members competing in leadership development events (LDEs) (speaking events).
I have coached speech and care deeply about what that activity can do for kids. Although LDEs are wonderful oratory opportunities, FFA’s district speech competitions need improvement — specifically, the state organization should establish firmer, more specific rules for the 12 district contests. The districts have a lot of leeway in running their competitions. In fact, the rules sheet for each LDE has a section called “Suggested Guide for Conducting District Event.”
I have seen and heard about practices in various districts that, to my mind, are questionable. Some things should not be a suggestion — some things should be a mandate in speech competitions.
For example, to the extent possible, students should not be judged by a person from their own town. Although this is not always possible in a preliminary round with many competitors from many towns, if a judge from Town X must be used to judge a competitor from Town X, that judge should not be affiliated with that competitor in any way whatsoever. Furthermore, a judge who judged an event in a preliminary round should not be judging that event’s final round because that judge would be judging a student he/she had already judged.
Some people will argue that judges are adults and so can be unbiased. Bosh! Unconscious biases will inevitably rear their ugly heads. But even if we want to presume the statistically unrealistic scenario whereby all adults can judge kids from their own districts and be unbiased, there would be a perception of bias from community members, parents and the competitors themselves — and that in itself should be enough to warrant a change.
Here’s another problem with judging: The rules sheet for each LDE specifically says that discussion between evaluators is “allowed and encouraged.” For the sake of fairness, judges should independently finalize their score sheets with no collaboration. I can easily imagine that one judge — who might be from Town X judging a student from Town X, by the way — would have a dominant personality and could strong-arm the other judges to his/her way of thinking.
Two other suggestions for fairer LDEs: (1) A mandated tab room where score sheets are checked for computation errors and (2) Markings on the score sheets to designate the round (preliminary or final) to make it easier to check potential errors later.
As the state FFA leader, the Nebraska State FFA organization should be responsible for establishing specific, uniform rules across all districts. Not only will this make for fairer contests at the district level, it will potentially level the playing field at state, where all contestants will have qualified by the same rules.
FFA is an amazing organization that enjoys (well-deserved!) respect and loyalty from all, so some people might be unhappy with me for suggesting that FFA is not perfect. True greatness, though, comes from continually striving for perfection. FFA expects its members to do that, and I believe that FFA expects that of itself, too. And so I hope that the Nebraska State FFA organization will apply its own 2023 convention slogan to itself and say, “Yes, we can and will make improvements to district LDE competitions. After all, it’s up to us.”
Readers may contact Sybrant at svsybrant@gmail.com or 45092 859th Road, Bassett, NE 68714.