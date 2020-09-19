\Papillion La Vista used its size and strength advantage to control the line of scrimmage against the Panthers throughout most of the game Friday night.
The ability to do that, along with being able to shadow Norfolk receivers and take the ball away from the Panthers with three interceptions, allowed the Monarchs to overcome a game filled with their own mistakes to earn a 36-7 win Friday night.
“I walked out (on the field), looked across and thought, ‘Wow, they are quite a lot bigger than we are; I hadn’t really thought about that seeing them on film,” Norfolk coach Tom Olson said. “Where I thought the game was really decided was the physicality that they had.”
“They’re a good team,” he said. “I thought at times we did some good things, but we’re not a good enough team to beat a team like that.”
Papillion La Vist, now 3-1 on the season, set the tone up front as it marched from its own 35 to the Panthers’ 20-yard line, but the Monarchs also had offensive weapons--including 6’ 4 junior tight end Luke Lindenmeyer, who grabbed a 40-yard completion while running past the Norfolk secondary.
Although PLV came up empty with back-to-back incompletions at the Panthers’ 20, Norfolk didn’t gain any yardage at all on three of its four first quarter possessions.
Another of the Monarchs’ weapons, junior wideout Tyson Money, opened scoring with a 49-yard touchdown pass from Seth Obermeyer on the first play of PLV’s second possession and, after Money passed to Will Hubert for a two-point conversion, the Monarchs led 8-0.
Minutes later, Drew Prentis blocked a Norfolk punt which teammate Mason Elliott grabbed and advanced inside the Panthers’ 5-yard line. Running back Cole Price scored on the second play to increase the PLV lead to 15-0 after one quarter of play.
Norfolk responded with its only touchdown of the game, covering 81 yards in seven plays, the last a 32-yard touchdown strike from sophomore quarterback Kaden Ternus to Jacob Licking to get the Panthers back in the game trailing 15-7 at the half, but Norfolk struggled to move the ball consistently the remainder of the game.
“The first half I liked how our defense was playing; they were playing with a lot of heart,” Olson said. “Offensively, we’ve got to find some answers; we’re just getting physically manhandled up front, and we’re not seeing the field--not seeing blitzing linebackers or any of that kind of stuff. We played a lot of young kids the second half, and we’re searching.”
The second half belonged to PLV as Money scored on a 32-yard run in the third quarter, and Price added touchdown runs of 5 and 17 yards to establish the 36-7 final score.
After gaining just 16 first-half rushing yards on nine tries, Price added 123 yards in the second half on 21 more attempts.
Despite the offensive success, at times the Monarchs were their own worst enemy. PLV committed 14 penalties totaling over 100 yards and fumbled six times, losing one, but the Monarchs’ pass rush harassed and hurried Ternus all game long and the PLV defensive backs grabbed three interceptions.
Ternus completed 9 of 24 passes for 71 yards as the starter, while Clayton Sharp was 1 of 10 for three yards during the game’s final minutes.
“You go in at halftime and we had done some really good things--we got a couple stops down there on the goalline, did a couple nice things offensively and got some points on the board,” Olson said. “We even kept the ball for a while offensively, but the reality of it was that the physicality--when they’re bigger and stronger--wears you down.”
After gaining 42 rushing yards the first half, the Panthers finished the game with 112 rushing yards on 33 attempts, but 34 of those second-half yards came on a run by Cale Wacker during a fake punt.
“We talked after the game about being in this stage of the season and being 1-3,” Olson said. “This is the time of year where you’ve got people who are questioning their commitment and looking at other kinds of things, and I just talked to them about the individual decisions they’ve got to make about things.”
“This group, as a group, has given us a lot of really good time, have worked really hard, and have done some really good things for us,” he said. “These kids want to be good--they really do--and all you can do is just try to keep getting better. You can’t wave a wand and suddenly become 50 pounds heavier.”
Papillion La Vista (2-2) 15 0 7 14 -- 36
Norfolk (1-3) 0 7 0 0 -- 7
Scoring summary
First quarter
P: Tyson Money 49 pass from Seth Obermeyer (Will Hubert pass from Money), 8:22.
P: Cole Price 1 run (Joey Hylok kick), 2:18.
Second quarter
N: Jacob Licking 32 pass from Kaden Ternus (Licking kick), 9:51.
Third quarter
P: Money 32 run (Hylok kick), 8:00.
Fourth quarter
P: Price 5 run (Hylok kick), 9:33.
P: Price 17 run (Hylok kick), 3:41.