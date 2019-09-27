The Eagles built momentum with three long second-quarter touchdowns of 62 yards or more against Class D1’s second-ranked and undefeated (4-0) Howells-Dodge.
But Lutheran High saw that momentum slip away when the Jaguars’ multi-talented senior receiver Luke Rocheford took a screen pass from back-up quarterback Jacob Tomcak — who was starting for the first time since senior starter Darrin Pokorny’s first-quarter injury two weeks ago against Wakefield — and went 55 yards on the last play of the second quarter.
Rocheford’s touchdown reduced the Eagles lead to 20-18, but the impact carried over into the second half when Howells-Dodge scored 24 unanswered points in the third period en route to a 50-27 win.
“That screen pass right before the half, we said why don’t we get (Luke) the ball, get some blocking in front of him, and see what he can do,” Howells-Dodge coach Mike Speirs said. “You can see that he’s an incredibly elusive kid, a real big play weapon.”
Without five players available due to injury, Lutheran High Northeast coach Darin Suckstorf hoped to run time off the clock between plays and limit the Jaguars’ possessions, a strategy that was effective in the first quarter as the Eagles responded to a Howells-Dodge touchdown run of 20 yards by Rocheford on the second play of the game with an eight-minute drive of 14 plays.
“We scored a little too fast maybe, because the game plan was to limit plays and take time off the clock,” Suckstorf said. “It was working in the first half, but we just didn’t execute in the second half. They had some big plays. As long as you have the lead, running clock is a good plan, but when you’re down, that’s over.”
When Lutheran High scored three times in the second quarter on runs of 63- and 65-yards by Jaxson Kant, then added a 62-yard touchdown pass from Kant to Ben Gebhardt, the Eagles led 20-12 and seemed able to go toe-to-toe with the Jaguars — until Rocheford broke loose.
Gebhardt’s touchdown reception, with eight seconds remaining in the second quarter, involved wrestling the ball away from a Howells-Dodge defender, then breaking the tackle of that same defender before finishing the play in the end zone, left just enough time for the Jaguars to add points.
Suckstorf agreed that Rocheford’s touchdown, which began with a one-handed catch of Tomcak’s pass, altered momentum.
“It was a good play. We thought we’d come up and make the tackle, but a good athlete like him, we missed the tackle and he took it to the house,” he said.
The third quarter belonged completely to Howells-Dodge, which scored touchdowns on all three of its possessions: a 52-yard punt return and a 51-yard run by Rocheford and a 17-yard run by Levi Belina. Rocheford finished with 151 rushing yards, 61 receiving yards, and five total touchdowns to lead the Jaguars.
“They had a big start in the second half,” Suckstorf said. “That’s something we’ve got to fix, because the same thing happened in the Wakefield game where we had a bad third quarter and the momentum shifted.”
Tomcak, who picked up 43 rushing yards of his own, also mixed in eight completions on 11 pass attempts, totaling 128 first-half yards and finishing with 151 for the game. He had touchdown passes of 6 and 55 yards to Rocheford and another in the fourth quarter of 20 yards to R. J. Bayer.
“Jacob did a heck of a job. He’s a smart kid, and that helped him tonight, but I thought he also ran the ball really well on some of those quarterback iso’s that we ran,” Speirs said.
Meanwhile, the Howells-Dodge defense focused on stopping Kant in the second half, holding the senior to just 12 net rushing yards after his first-half 159-yard production on the ground. Lutheran High’s passing offense, with Gebhardt catching five passes for 80 yards, totaled 114 yards overall.
“I still think (Lutheran High) is a great team. They really fought hard with limited numbers, but we wore them down a little bit,” Speirs said. “They were in a tough spot, but I’m proud of our kids. We were down at halftime, and we talked about answering the bell, coming out the second half being more physical — taking the game to them. Part of the result is our kids stepping up, and the other part is their kids running out of gas a little bit because we were deeper and able to sub more.”
Howells-Dodge (4-0) 6 12 24 9 — 50
Lutheran High Northeast (2-2) 0 20 0 7 — 27
First quarter
H-D: Luke Rocheford 20 run (PAT failed), 11:20.
Second quarter
LHNE: Jaxson Kant 63 run (Ben Gebhardt pass from Kant), 11:04.
H-D: Rocheford 6 pass from Jacob Tomcak (PAT failed), 6:08.
LHNE: Kant 65 run (PAT failed), 5:10.
LHNE: Gebhardt 62 pass from Kant (PAT failed), :08.
H-D: Rocheford 55 pass from Tomcak (PAT failed), :00.
Third quarter
H-D: Rocheford 52 punt return (Levi Belina run), 8:49.
H-D: Rocheford 51 run (R. J. Bayer pass from Tomcak), 5:22.
H-D: Belina 17 run (Belina run), :31.
Fourth quarter
H-D: Bayer 20 pass from Tomcak (Belina run), 7:48.
LHNE: Kant 10 run (Cael Wiederin kick), :59.