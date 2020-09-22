Momentum helps Norfolk Catholic sweep Wayne

After getting a week break from matches, the well-rested Norfolk Catholic Knights volleyball team came into the match with Wayne on Tuesday night and they took care of business 25-17, 25-20 and 25-23.
On Homecoming night, the No. 3 Norfolk Catholic Knights had all the momentum in the first set but had they had to fight off the No. 7 Wayne Blue Devils in the rest of the match to finish with a sweep.
“I was pleased with how we played along with the adjustments we had to make,” Norfolk Catholic coach Michaela Bellar said. “I was pleased with how our girls came out and competed tonight.”
Norfolk Catholic came out clicking on all cylinders starting the match with a 5-0 lead, as they were then able to go on an 8-0 run later before winning the set 25-17.
“We came out and played fearless – I don’t think we were scared or timid,” Bellar said. “We were relaxed and played like we were supposed to play.”
The Blue Devils didn’t go down without a fight as they were able get into a little bit of a rhythm in the second set but they were able to grab and hold the lead for the majority of the third set.
“We had a new lineup tonight, so I think the first set we were a little unsure of ourselves and then in game two we got a little more comfortable. In game three we got even a little more comfortable but we couldn’t finish at the end,” Wayne coach Traci Krusemark said. “Norfolk Catholic is a great team.”
In the third set Wayne held a 23-19 lead but a couple mistakes by the Blue Devils and two kills by the Knights knotted the set up at 23-23.
The Knights took a 24-23 lead on a hitting error by the Blue Devils and then senior Mary Fennessy ended the match with a kill that went down into the middle of the Wayne defense.
“I was proud of the girls for battling back. I thought we made too many errors in the course of the stretch and we gave them momentum,” Bellar said. “I was proud of the girls for finding a way to win and limit our errors down the stretch when it counted.”
Fennessy led the Knights with 14 kills in the match while Addison Corr and Channatee Robles each had 10. Norfolk Catholic freshman Avery Yosten was also able to pitch in with eight kills and two blocks.
“It relieves a lot of pressure knowing they can trust their teammates, knowing that they can put the ball down,” Bellar said. “It’s always nice to get a chance to breathe and trust each other to do their job.”
On the other side, Wayne senior Lauren Pick led the Blue Devils with 10 kills and three blocks while Kate Hill, Emily Longe and Rubie Klausen combined for 16 of the team’s 30 kills.
Wayne will compete again in a triangular at O’Neill on Thursday while Norfolk Catholic will get back on the court next Tuesday when they host Crofton and Class C2 No. 1 Lutheran High Northeast.
Norfolk Catholic 3, Wayne 0
Wayne (8-7) 17 20 23
Norfolk Catholic (8-2) 25 25 25
WAYNE (Kills-aces-blocks) – Kiara Krusemark 1a; Kate Hill 6k, Emily Longe 5k; Sydney Redden 2k, 1a; Lauren Pick 10k, 3b; Mady Sievers 2k; Rubie Klausen 5k, 1b, 1a.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (Kills-aces-blocks) – Anna Neuhalfen 2k, 1a; Carly Marshall 1k; Mary Fennessy 14k, 2b; Addison Corr 10k; Allison Brungardt 1k; Avery Yosten 8k, 2b, 1a; Channatee Robles 10k, 1b