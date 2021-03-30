A hot topic circulating around social media lately has been the debate between Millennials and Gen Zs. I haven’t really paid much attention to it, but it is a little interesting to note the differences between the two generations, where I fall and how it impacts our world.
Stereotypically, Millennials wear skinny jeans and have side parts compared to the mom jeans and middle parts of Gen Z. The differences between the two go deeper than just appearances, though. Gen Zers typically spend their money rather than save it while Millennials save some and spend some. Gen Z is also generally better with technology and uses it way more. Another difference is that Gen Zers might be higher risk takers when Millennials choose to take more calculated risks. I find myself aligning more with a typical Gen Zer, but would like to think I have better spending habits.
Despite their differences, we should embrace each generation. It’s not right to bash one side or the other. Soon enough, us Gen Zers will be the older generation getting made fun of by the younger kids on the block. The differences between the two generations create diversity in our world because of the different life experiences and different ways of thinking which in turn helps to generate new ideas and see opposing viewpoints — making our world a better place.