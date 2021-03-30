A hot topic circulating around social media lately has been the debate between Millennials and Gen Zs. I haven’t really paid much attention to it, but it is a little interesting to note the differences between the two generations, where I fall and how it impacts our world.

Stereotypically, Millennials wear skinny jeans and have side parts compared to the mom jeans and middle parts of Gen Z. The differences between the two go deeper than just appearances, though. Gen Zers typically spend their money rather than save it while Millennials save some and spend some. Gen Z is also generally better with technology and uses it way more. Another difference is that Gen Zers might be higher risk takers when Millennials choose to take more calculated risks. I find myself aligning more with a typical Gen Zer, but would like to think I have better spending habits.

Despite their differences, we should embrace each generation. It’s not right to bash one side or the other. Soon enough, us Gen Zers will be the older generation getting made fun of by the younger kids on the block. The differences between the two generations create diversity in our world because of the different life experiences and different ways of thinking which in turn helps to generate new ideas and see opposing viewpoints — making our world a better place.

Tags

In other news

Must be unified, not criticized

Must be unified, not criticized

Gen Z vs. Millennials has been a hot topic recently. There are many things that set the two generations apart, such as style differences, and how they choose to spend their time, and new words or sayings that the generations choose to communicate together. I find myself siding with Gen Z whe…

Mom jeans and middle parts

Mom jeans and middle parts

A hot topic circulating around social media lately has been the debate between Millennials and Gen Zs. I haven’t really paid much attention to it, but it is a little interesting to note the differences between the two generations, where I fall and how it impacts our world.

Generation Z vs. Millennials

Generation Z vs. Millennials

Walking in the hallways at school and on their way to college in all black with chains on their pants for no reason watch out it’s Gen Z. I’m just kidding. The youngest kids of Generation Z are six and I highly doubt they are walking in their elementary school with chains on their pants, but…

Millennials and Gen Zs: More of the same or a fresh start?

Millennials and Gen Zs: More of the same or a fresh start?

Millennials were raised in an era of unprecedented parental involvement. Many parents of millennials were coerced by coaches, teachers and other authority figures to sign their children up for each and every possible activity, sport,and academic opportunity, lest their child fall behind the …

+5
Battle Creek victorious at Cedar Catholic Invite

Battle Creek victorious at Cedar Catholic Invite

HARTINGTON — In impressive fashion, the Battle Creek girls and boys track teams dominated the Cedar Catholic invitational on Monday at the Hartington Community Complex. The Bravettes scored 98.5 points for their team win while the Braves scored more than 100 more points than any other team, …