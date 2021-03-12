Moenning, Flood speak paths to growth

Pints and Politics

SEN. MIKE FLOOD speaks at a recent Pints and Politics event in Norfolk.

 Norfolk Daily News/Cole Bauer

Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning and state Sen. Mike Flood spoke on growing Norfolk and Northeast Nebraska at the Connect Pints and Politics event Thursday evening at Black Cow Fat Pig in Norfolk.

“I am interested in solving issues like the fact that we have major rural depopulation happening in all these counties around,” Flood said. “We have young people ages 20 to 29 that are leaving our area, and they’re not coming back.”

Other states have found that pairing business opportunities with arts, culture and opportunities for expression could help solve this problem, Flood said.

And for the past several years, Norfolk has been working on “building a community that is unique and vibrant and active and one that will retain its younger people and attract newcomers,” Moenning said.

This includes projects like the river restoration, the downtown revitalization, the new library, Braasch Avenue replacement, arts in the downtown district, the skate park and Riverpoint Square, he said.

Flood said projects like these along with new legislation, such as his financial innovation bill, would make growth possible, he said.

“I am convinced that there is a pathway for cities like ours if we understand that we have to meet people where they are, at the point in life they are,” Flood said. “We have to be a place that’s welcoming for them. It has be good for them, it has to be good for us, it has to be good for business and it has to be safe.”

Ultimately, Flood said his goal is to stop young people from leaving Norfolk and the area.

“My mission as your representative is to go down there (Lincoln) and move the ball forward so when I’m done, I can look back at my time in service and say, ‘This district is better than I left it,’ ” he said. “The specific goal I want to address is I want to get to 2030 and I want to see our net migration of 20- to 29-year-olds not be 12% to 17%. I want to see it zero (percent) to positive.”

The event was held both in person and virtually. Flood attended in person and Moenning virtually. About 25 people attended the event in person.

