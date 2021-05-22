OMAHA — Logan Moeller capped off a strong long jump season with a state title and Cruz Gleason was a medalist in the discus on the first day of the Class B NSAA State Track and Field Championships at Burke stadium on Friday.
Moeller went into the long jump with the second best qualifying distance among competitors. He found himself in an early hole when he fouled on his first attempt, but didn’t allow it to shake the confidence he had in his approach.
“I knew I had to get one,” Moeller said. “So I went back to my original form and just had to get a mark so I can tell where I can move to get a good mark.”
His next jump would go for 22 feet, 6¼ inches and got him into the finals. As they progressed, the state’s best each took their shot at beating Moeller’s time, but he didn’t let that shake him as he tried to make it harder for them.
“I just tried to do what I can do,” he said. “If they beat my mark, just go for it.”
Moeller passed 22 feet on all of his remaining jumps that counted, but it was his second attempt that ended up securing the gold medal.
His teammate Cruz Gleason entered the discus with the third best time among qualifiers and was able to make the finals after making a distance of 145 feet, 2 inches on his second throw. Though he wasn’t able to get the win for the event, he was grateful for the opportunity to compete against the state’s best.
“I had a good attitude the whole time,” he said. “All the guys were really nice and we just enjoyed it.”
Tristan Miller and Dawson Raabe of Pierce finished 21st and 22nd, respectively.
Ryan Kramer finished 10th in the boys high jump. The senior from Boone Central cleared heights of 5-10 once, 6-0 once and 6-2 after two tries. Once the bar went to 6-4, Kramer fouled on his first two attempts. After his third jump, the bar rattled in place, then fell to the crash mat, ending his bid.
Jesus Zavala of Wayne finished the 3200-meter run with a final time of 10:14.84. Not only was he the best area finisher in the race, but the freshman also set a new personal record. The freshman Blue Devil also beat out West Point-Beemer’s Brandon Mitzel, who finished one spot ahead of him to take second place in the District B-4 Championship.
Mitzel finished the 3200 in 21st with a time of 10:59.52 O’Neill finished 12th in the 4x800-meter relay with an 8:44.03.
BOYS
Team scoring: Sidney 19, Hastings 18, Aurora 15, Norris 14, Pierce 12, Seward 11, McCook 10, South Sioux City 10, Skutt Catholic 10, Waverly 9, Fairbury 8, Gering 7, Blair 7, Bennington 6, Elkhorn 5, Boys Town 5, York 5, Scottsbluff 5, Auburn 4, Lexington 4, Beatrice 4, Northwest 3, Plattsmouth 2, Central City 1, Adams Central 1.
FINALS
3,200: 1, Mesuidi Ejerso, South Sioux City, 9:46.96. 2, Jaydon Welsh, Hastings, 9:51.32. 3, Isaac Richards, Skutt Catholic, 10:03.05. 4, Colin Pinneo, York, 10:05.05. 5, Ian Salazar-Molina, Lexington, 10:05.29. 6, Peyton Seiler, Gering, 10:05.42. 7, Kaleb Wooten, Plattsmouth, 10:06.96. 8, Dawson Fricke, Blair, 10:09.56.
3,200 relay: 1, Hastings (Landon Eckhardt, Matthew Ochsner, Jonathan Lopez, Jaydon Welsh), 8:10.66. 2, Sidney, 8:11.39. 3, Blair, 8:15.18. 4, Norris, 8:18.13. 5, Gering, 8:21.04. 6, Waverly, 8:22.47. 7, Skutt Catholic, 8:23.99. 8, Adams Central, 8:29.83.
Discus: 1, Gage Griffith, Aurora, 174-8. 2, Trey Dickey, Seward, 170-4. 3, Tyztin Hoos, Waverly, 157-6. 4, Nicholas Maag, Scottsbluff, 155-1. 5, Isaiah Stoddard, McCook, 151-2. 6, Jaxson Ninete, Elkhorn, 145-8. 7, Cruz Gleason, Pierce, 145-2. 8, Eric Lenz, Central City, 145-2.
High jump: 1, Jacob Dowse, Sidney, 6-8. 2, Dylan Starr, Fairbury, 6-6. 3, Mark Arp, McCook, 6-6. 4, Robert Delgado, Aurora, 6-6. 5, Diego Rodriguez, Beatrice, 6-4. 6, Alexander Brandt, Northwest, 6-4. 7, Trevor Bills, Elkhorn , 6-4. 8, Cooper Hausmann, Norris, 6-4.
Triple jump: 1, Logan Moeller, Pierce, 22-6¼. 2, Cade Rice, Norris, 22-4½. 3, Dylan Mostek, Bennington, 22-1¾. 4, Travon Smith, Boys Town, 21-11¼. 5, Dan Frary, Auburn, 21-9½. 6, Boone Duncan, Seward, 21-6½. 7, Emmett Hassenstab, Skutt Catholic, 21-4½. 8, Cameron Leeling, Sidney, 21-2¼.
Qualified for Saturday finals
100: Dylan Mostek, Bennington, 10.87; Will Armatys, Waverly, 10.93; Cooper Hausmann, Norris, 10.97; Kadin Perez, Mitchell, 11.03; Dawson Britton, Waverly, 11.06; Diego Rodriguez, Beatrice, 11.10; Carson Shoemaker, Hastings, 11.13; Waylon Sherman, Wahoo, 11.14.
200: Will Armatys, Waverly, 22.12; Edgar Rodriguez, West Point Beemer, 22.23; Dylan Mostek, Bennington, 22.69; Kadin Perez, Mitchell, 22.52; Tony Murray, Boys Town, 22.61; Boone Duncan, Seward, 22.66; Cooper Hausmann, Norris, 22.68; Travon Smith, Boys Town, 22.69.
400: Ezra Stewart, Platteview, 49.83; Conner Wells, St. Paul, 50.11; Edgar Rodriguez, West Point Beemer, 50.36; Mitchell Rudie, Platteview, 50.73; Zaide Weidner, Hastings, 50.82; Rylan Birkby, St. Paul, 50.85; A.J. Heffelfinger, Waverly, 50.86; Reid Schanou, Seward, 51.46.
110 hurdles: Evan Shepard, Ashland-Greenwood, 14.77; Gage Fries, Minden, 14.88; Keaton Wattier, O'Neill, 14.91; Jacob Horner, Elkhorn North, 15.12; Dominic Melrose, Skutt Catholic, 15.13; Tyler Carroll, Central City, 15.28; Jakob Krieser, Crete, 15.31; Ryan Kramer, Boone Central, 15.31.
300 hurdles: Ryan Kramer, Boone Central, 40.33; Layne Evans, Wayne, 40.74; Dominic Melrose, Skutt Catholic, 40.90; Gage Fries, Minden, 41.07; Rylan Birkby, St. Paul, 41.21; Jackson Roberts, Boone Central, 41.24; Jakob Krieser, Crete, 41.34; Jacob Horner, Elkhorn North, 41.35.
GIRLS
Team scoring: York 31, Elkhorn North 23.5, Elkhorn 15, McCook 13.5, Fairbury HS 11, Blair 11, Sidney 10, Aurora 8, Gering 8, Norris 8, Scottsbluff 6, Holdrege 6, Chadron 5, Nebraska City 5, Boone Central 4, O'Neill 4, Central City 4, Northwest 4, Hastings 3, Columbus Scotus 3, Waverly 2, Plattsmouth 2, Kearney Catholic 2, Douglas County West 2, Ogallala 2, Skutt Catholic 1, Arlington 1
FINALS
3,200: 1, Julia Karmazin, Elkhorn North, 11:14.36. 2, Madison Seiler, Gering, 11:23.91. 3, Brynn Hirschfeld, York, 11:41.73. 4, Maddie Portwine, York, 11:43.80. 5, Kassidy Stuckey, York, 11:45.45. 6, Chelsey Espinosa, Hastings, 11:46.32. 7, Lindee Henning, Ogallala, 11:53.27. 8, Jaedan Bunda, Skutt Catholic, 11:55.21.
3,200 relay: 1, Blair (Hailey Amandus, Reece Ewoldt, Mikayla Baughman, Kaitlynn Amandus), 9:35.62. 2, Elkhorn North, 9:37.27. 3, York, 9:43.38. 4, Elkhorn, 9:54.19. 5, Boone Central, 10:00.88. 6, McCook, 10:01.44. 7, Plattsmouth, 10:05.32. 8, Northwest, 10:06.34.
Qualified for Saturday finals
100: RaeAnn Thompson, Falls City, 12.15; Reese Beemer, Blair, 12.19; Morgan Mahoney, Beatrice, 12.24; Brittney Aitken, Cozad, 12.27; Ella Dalton, Elkhorn, 12.42; Makaia Baker, Cozad, 12.43; Avyn Urbanski, Northwest, 12.46; Samantha Roby, Northwest, 12.48.
200: Samantha Roby, Northwest, 25.51; Taylor Bredthauer, Norris, 25.56; Brittney Aitken, Cozad, 25.60; Reese Beemer, Blair, 25.73; RaeAnn Thompson, Falls City, 25.91; Avyn Urbanski, Northwest, 25.92; Zelie Sorensen, O'Neill, 25.93; Shawna Wilkinson, McCook, 26.04.
400: Shawna Wilkinson, McCook, 58.29; Mikwena Lierman, Fairbury, 58.65; Sydney Stodden, Elkhorn North, 58.81; Makaia Baker, Cozad, 59.17; Rebecca Mader, Northwest, 59.29; Macy Persinger, Waverly, 59.52; Talissa Tanquary, Sidney, 59.99; Payton Burda, Scottsbluff, 1:00.96.
100 hurdles: Kailynn Gubbels, Arlington, 14.54; Grace Mustard, Columbus Scotus, 14.71; Whitney Lauenstein, Waverly, 14.79; Blair Gutshall, O'Neill, 14.98; Chloe Ahrens, Sidney, 15.30; Aizlynn Krafka, Northwest, 15.57; Allyson Dutoit, Elkhorn North, 15.67; Paige Horne, Scottsbluff, 15.67.
300 hurdles: Whitney Lauenstein, Waverly, 44.78; Kailynn Gubbels, Arlington, 45.01; Chloe Ahrens, Sidney, 46.68; Erika Roehrs, Blair, 47.36; Aubrey O'Hare, Gothenburg, 47.44; Dacey Sealey, Hastings, 47.62; Kaitlyn Mousel, Adams Central, 47.93; Paige Horne, Scottsbluff, 48.11.
Shot: 1, Karly Sylvester, Sidney, 41-10½. 2, Sage Burbach, Norris, 41-9¾. 3, Sierra H Kotschwar, McCook, 41-8¾. 4, Madi Mitchell, Nebraska City, 39-2¼. 5, Brittni Kinne, McCook, 38-8½. 6, Claire Caspersen, Northwest, 38-8¼. 7, Isabelle Sharman, Douglas County West, 38-7½. 8, Hailey Baker, Blair, J38-7½.
Triple jump: 1, Addison Thomas, Elkhorn, 37-1½. 2, Mikwena Lierman, Fairbury, 36-6¾. 3, Mariyah Avila, Scottsbluff, 35-6½. 4, Tatum Bailey, Chadron, 35-4¾. 5, Lauren Young, O'Neill, 35-4. 6, Clarissa Kosch, Columbus Scotus, 35-4. 7, Rosalyn Roggasch, Kearney Catholic, 35-2¾. 8, Keelianne Green, Arlington, 35-2½.
Pole vault: 1, Melanie Driewer, York, 11-0. 2, Cassidy Knust, Aurora, 10-6. 3, Bradie Medina, Holdrege, 10-6. 4, Allyson Dutoit, Elkhorn North, 10-6. 5, Taryn Wagner, Central City, 10-0. 6, Mikya Lierman, Fairbury, 10-0. 7, Grace Hartweg, Waverly, 10-0. 8, Savannah Bishop, Elkhorn North, 9-6.