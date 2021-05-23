Moeller, Kramer win titles to conclude Class B

OMAHA — Ryan Kramer and Logan Moeller each took home gold, two other area athletes finished in the top three of three events and two relay teams medaled in the final day of the Class B NSAA State Track and Field Championships on Saturday at Burke Stadium.
Moeller had won the long jump on Friday and was looking for his second title in as many days. He would need to work for it early as he fouled on his first attempt of the day. He not only got a clean jump on his second try, but also broke his personal record by going 45 feet, 5½ inches. Moeller added another inch for good measure on his next try, giving him the best mark heading into the finals.
In those finals, he was challenged once again, this time by Emmett Hassenstab of Skutt Catholic, who came within a foot of the top mark before Moeller had a chance to even jump. Once he did, the senior Bluejay set yet another personal best, this time with a distance of 46-2½.
As is often the case with state championships, Moeller had to work harder for his win in the triple jump than at any point in the season. However, his reassuring himself of what he was capable of was a big reason for his performance.
“I knew I could do it,” he said. “I knew I had the potential to do it so I just believed in myself.”
Ryan Kramer didn’t exactly have a full tank heading into the 300-meter hurdles. The senior from Boone Central went into the race having placed fourth in the 110-meter hurdles and ran second in the relay team that finished sixth in the 4x100-meter relay on Friday alone.
In 39.66 seconds, Kramer put any concerns about his energy to bed as he set a new personal record to win first place and the all-class gold medal for the competition.
“It’s the best feeling ever. The 300’s a tough race,” he said. “But just finishing and coming in first as a state champ, it’s the best. Best thing I could ever ask for.
Kramer had just a 20-minute respite between the 4x100 and the 110, which he feels affected his performance in the latter. Once the 110 was over, he had an hour to prepare for the 300, which meant getting his mind and body in the right place.
“I knew I had a good shot to win [the 300],” he said. “I just knew if I went out there and gave it my all, things would go my way.”
The senior from Boone Central had to face off against a familiar opponent in Wayne’s Layne Evans. Kramer and Evans had competed against each other all season with the two earning the top two times in the 300 at the District B-4 Championship on May 13.
“He’s a great hurdler and all year long he’s been running great times,” Kramer said of Evans. “He’s going to do great things.”
Mason Sindelar almost didn’t get to participate in districts after suffering an ankle injury in early April. However, the senior from Pierce was able to recover in time and qualify with the best time in the 800-meter run in B-4 to punch his ticket to Omaha.
In what would be his last run as a high school student, Sindelar finished in under 2 minutes for the first time since before his injury. The future South Dakota Coyote was thankful to have been able to take in one last trip to the River City and couldn’t have wanted anything more.
“It’s not how I wanted it to end, but every senior will say that,” he said. “What more could I ask?
Edgar Rodriguez capped off his season by cementing himself as one of the best short-distance runners in the area. The senior from West Point-Beemer finished second in the 200- and 400-meter dashes with times of 22.22 and 49.57, respectively.
Rodriguez was able to benefit from strong starts and a strong finish in each race to put up the times that he did. He had been struggling with the former leading up to the race, but did better than in his preliminaries for each. He felt that his finish in the 400 was one of the best he;s had all year
“It feels great,” Rodriguez said after the 400. “Knowing I came out here to compete and I came out with silver is unbelievable.”
Boone Central and Pierce went into districts with some of the best 4x100-meter relay teams in Northeast Nebraska. The Cardinals and Bluejays duked it out for one last time on Saturday, with Pierce winning fifth at a mark of 43.91, three hundredths of a second ahead of sixth-place Boone Central.
Pierce finished ahead of them despite dealing with a new kind of track, one that would change the way they approached a relay;
“On our track, on the last leg, I would get the handoff on the straightaway,” he said. “But this track, you’re getting the handoff during the curve and we’re not quite used to that, but we practiced that every week and that’s what prepared us the most for this race.”
In District B-4, Wayne came from behind to overtake Pierce and win the 4x400 while jumping them to take second place on the area leaderboard for the competition. The Bluejays took first place in the first heat on Saturday, but the Blue Devils beat out their rivals once again in the second heat, this time finishing seven hundredths of a second ahead to claim eighth place overall and secure the last medal.
For anchor Layne Evans, it was very valuable to be able to compete in what he thought was the hardest district in Class B. Each area school pushing each other there and in Omaha was something they could only benefit from.
“We’ve got great talent out of all those schools,” Evans said. “They push us. We push them. It’s the hardest district, but I think we did pretty good.”
Boone Central finished 13th with a 3:32.98.
Cruz Gleason placed 14th in the shot put with a throw of 48-4. In the 1600-meter run, Brandon Mitzel of West Point-Beemer placed 14th with a time of 4:41.57. Jesus Zavala of Wayne placed 20th with a 4:48.60.
Miles Garcia of Pierce finished 10th in the pole vault with a height of 13 feet. Kyler Dean of O’Neill placed 15th with 12 feet. Keaton Wattier of O’Neill was disqualified from the 110-meter hurdles after failing to clear all of his hurdles.
CLASS B
BOYS
Team scoring: Hastings 47, Waverly 46, Norris 37, McCook 36, Skutt Catholic 33, Aurora 33, Pierce 32, St. Paul 31, Boys Town 28, Seward 27, Bennington 26, Sidney 21, Boone Central 20, South Sioux City 18, West Point Beemer 16, Central City 15, Blair 15, Platteview 15, Elkhorn12, Gering 12, Minden 11, Crete 11, Auburn 10, Mitchell 10, Elkhorn North 9, Wayne 9, Fairbury 8, Lexington 7, Northwest 7, Scottsbluff 6, Adams Central 6, York 6, Fort Calhoun 6, Columbus Lakeview 6, Wahoo 5, Beatrice 5, Arlington 4, Gothenburg 4, Plattsmouth 3, Ogallala 3, Chadron 2, Ashland-Greenwood 2, Holdrege 2.
FINALS
100: 1, Will Armatys, Waverly, 10.93. 2, Cooper Hausmann, Norris, 10.94. 3, Dylan Mostek, Bennington, 10.95. 4, Waylon Sherman, Wahoo, 11.03. 5, Kadin Perez, Mitchell, 11.06. 6, Dawson Britton, Waverly, 11.13. 7, Carson Shoemaker, Hastings, 11.16. 8, Diego Rodriguez, Beatrice, 11.22.
200: 1, Will Armatys, Waverly, 21.89. 2, Edgar Rodriguez, West Point Beemer, 22.22. 3, Kadin Perez, Mitchell, 22.29. 4, Cooper Hausmann, Norris, 22.53. 5, Travon Smith, Boys Town, 22.71. 6, Tony Murray, Boys Town, 22.82. 7, Boone Duncan, Seward, 22.87, 2. Dylan Mostek, Bennington, 23.05,
400: 1, Conner Wells, St. Paul, 49.25. 2, Edgar Rodriguez, West Point Beemer, 49.57. 3, Ezra Stewart, Platteview, 49.84. 4, Zaide Weidner, Hastings, 50.00. 5, A.J. Heffelfinger, Waverly, 50.48. 6, Mitchell Rudie, Platteview, 50.50. 7, Reid Schanou, Seward, 50.70. 8, Rylan Birkby, St. Paul, 50.84.
800: 1, Conner Wells, St. Paul, 1:55.72. 2, Nolan Slominski, Blair, 1:57.86. 3, Mason Sindelar, Pierce, 1:58.00. 4, Tanner Cooper, Norris, 1:58.61. 5, Jack Wade, Skutt Catholic, 1:58.71. 6, Landon Eckhardt, Hastings, 1:59.46. 7, Bryant Fulmer, Holdrege, 2:01.74. 8, Jacob Wells, St. Paul, 2:01.78.
1,600: 1, Jaydon Welsh, Hastings, 4:30.35. 2, Mesuidi Ejerso, South Sioux City, 4:31.45. 3, Jacob Rupp, Fort Calhoun, 4:32.06. 4, Luke Bonifas, Adams Central, 4:32.75. 5, Logan Andrews, Gering, 4:32.85. 6, Elmer Sotelo-Munoz, Lexington, 4:33.21. 7, Daniel Bashtovoi, Sidney, 4:34.59. 8, Colin Pinneo, York, 4:34.90.
110 hurdles: 1, Gage Fries, Minden, 14.75. 2, Jakob Krieser, Crete, 14.92. 3, Tyler Carroll, Central City, 15.02. 4, Ryan Kramer, Boone Central, 15.26. 5, Jacob Horner, Elkhorn North, 15.36. 6, Dominic Melrose, Skutt Catholic, 15.55. 7, Evan Shepard, Ashland-Greenwood, 16.27. -- , Keaton Wattier, O'Neill HS, DQ.
300 hurdles: 1, Ryan Kramer, Boone Central, 39.66. 2, Layne Evans, Wayne, 40.17. 3, Dominic Melrose, Skutt Catholic, 40.64. 4, Jacob Horner, Elkhorn North, 40.73. 5, Rylan Birkby, St. Paul, 41.46. 6, Jakob Krieser, Crete, 41.61. 7, Jackson Roberts, Boone Central, 41.85. 8, Gage Fries, Minden, 42.34.
400 relay: 1, Bennington (Kale Bird, Dylan Mostek, Blake Olbrich, Trey Kenkel), 43.20. 2, Boys Town, 43.24. 3, Elkhorn School, 43.46. 4, Norris, 43.54. 5, Pierce, 43.91. 6, Boone Central, 43.94. 7, Skutt Catholic, 43.98. 8, Hastings, 44.11.
1,600 relay: 1, Waverly (Caiden Rose, Alex Leuenberger,Cole Murray, A.J. Heffelfinger), 3:24.37. 2, Hastings, 3:25.31. 3, Platteview, 3:27.72. 4, St. Paul, 3:28.20. 5, Seward, 3:29.80. 6, Bennington, 3:30.16. 7, McCook, 3:30.37. 8, Wayne, 3:30.96,
Shot: 1, Gage Griffith, Aurora, 55-8¼. 2, Eric Lenz, Central City, 54-5¼. 3, Landon Ternus, Columbus Lakeview, 53-6¼. 4, Torrington Ford, McCook, 52-8¾. 5, Jesse Thompson, Arlington, 52-3¾. 6, Jay Ballard, Boys Town, 51-6¾. 7, Trey Dickey, Seward, 51-5. 8, Aidan Betz, Elkhorn School, 51-5.
Triple jump: 1, Logan Moeller, Pierce, 46-2½. 2, Emmett Hassenstab, Skutt Catholic, 45-5¼. 3, Dan Frary, Auburn, 44-5½. 4, Travon Smith, Boys Town, 44-¾. 5, Adam Dugger, McCook, 43-11¾. 6, Alexander Brandt, Northwest, 43-8½. 7, Chayton Bynes, Chadron, 43-7¼. 8, Trent Davis, Gering, 43-6½.
Pole vault: 1, Talyn Campbell, McCook, 14-6. 2, Caden Carlson, Aurora, 14-6. 3, Kalen Knott, Seward, 14-6. 4, Branson McDonald, McCook, 14-0. 5, Jake Burge, Gothenburg, 14-0. 6, Quintin Emerson, Ogallala, 14-0. 7, Jacob Mosley, Northwest, 13-0. 7, Dakota Minshall, Plattsmouth, 13-0. 7, Aaron Price, Scottsbluff, 13-0.