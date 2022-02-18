If you had to choose just one word to describe modern society, that word arguably would be “fake.”
There are lots of contenders for gold in the “fake” category, but the top prize — if “prize” is the correct word — goes to fake news. If online searches are any indication of the popularity of a topic, then the internet definitely affirms that fake news is a prominent topic in our society. Granted, “Super Bowl” and “COVID” bested “fake news” in Google searches, but “fake news” easily generated more than 1 billion results.
But even though fake news is the item that first comes to mind when thinking about “fake,” the fact is that fake news is far from the only phoniness in our society.
In terms of the basics (food, clothing, and shelter), there is plenty of counterfeit to go around in at least the food and clothing categories. And two out of three is pretty good — if “good” is the correct word — right?
In terms of food, well, the choices are immense. Of course, we’ve all heard about fake meat — the plant-based hamburger patties called Impossible Burgers and Beyond Burgers. And fake chicken is apparently available in some markets.
Beyond these more well-known recent examples, though, many, many foods contain at least some element of artificiality in terms of flavors and colors. For example, for the Super Bowl, I purchased a bag of guacamole-flavored chips, but a closer look at the ingredients after I got home told me that the product didn’t even contain avocados! (I must admit that didn’t dissuade me — and, honestly, they were really good.)
In terms of wardrobe, if you don’t have a celebrity bank account but you still want to be a knockout, you might decide you need knockoffs — and you won’t have any trouble finding them. If you type “knockoff designer” into Google, immediately a drop-down menu appears with specific choices: Bags, of course, but also articles of clothing of all types, such as dresses, belts, sweatshirts, sneakers, sunglasses, jewelry and even tights.
Did you know that designers designed tights? Me neither, but they do — at least, Gucci does.
Other fake aspects of our society include elements of our virtual “reality”: Fake travel, i.e., virtual travel; fake online personas, i.e., catfish; fake websites, i.e., website spoofing; and fake video and audio of people, i.e., deepfakes.
Furthermore, our society is characterized by fake concern for the environment. On the one hand, we have companies that fake the sustainability of their products to attract customers who care about the environment, i.e., greenwashing. On the other hand, we have scores of citizens who claim to care about climate change and the environment and who do things like assiduously separating their paper from their plastic — but who also often do things like hop on a plane, sometimes to go to conferences focused on the environment.
Of course, every generation bemoans the “fact” that its society bests — if “bests” is the correct word — all previous generations in terms of the degradation of society. And our society is no different in terms of bemoaning.
But modern society does not have dibs on “fake.” We like — if “like” is the correct word — to say that we do, but we definitely do not. Historians will tell you, for example, that fake news is absolutely not new. The only new thing about it is that technology has allowed it to spread fast and far.
So, the question is not whether we are unique but rather this: Will we do something about the problem?
The answer? Get real!
