YouTube, a platform for video sharing, was founded on Feb. 14, 2005. The first video ever uploaded to the site was “Me at the Zoo,” a video made by Jawed Karim, one of the founders of YouTube. The video was simply Karim at the zoo, talking about elephants.
Despite its humble beginnings, YouTube would go on to become the second biggest social media platform, with 2.48 billion users, just behind Facebook.
With the popularity of YouTube came a change to the entertainment industry. Gone were the days of clicking through news channels, watching reruns and waiting for the weekly episode of your favorite show to drop. YouTube brought curated content, on demand, no payments, no exceptions. But YouTube didn’t just provide entertainment, it also provided a voice for billions of people, a platform upon which anyone could post anything.
Today's article topic is about how I consume the news, and since I just spent the last article ranting about news channels, I figured it was time I shed light on the more positive side of modern journalism, specifically, journalism on YouTube (Yes, the long introduction to YouTube had a purpose.)
YouTube is home to all sorts of videos, but my favorite videos to watch are a mix between video essays and news. Believe it or not, YouTube is home to many channels that are at the forefront of modern journalism, going where no man dared go before and shining a light on corporations the big news channels are paid to ignore.
One example of this is Channel Five. Channel Five is owned by Andrew Callaghan, and he and his team travel the country documenting various conventions, protests, organizations and rallies from just about any political or religious group you can think of. Rather than approach these areas with the intent to paint a picture of what is happening, Callaghan simply documents it, asking simple questions, and never interrupting or disagreeing with whomever he is interviewing. Because of this, Callaghan’s videos are a window into groups and events that we could have never even hoped to have before. In one video, during the BLM protests of 2020, Callaghan and his team followed looters throughout the city, interviewed protesters and documented the entire event with video.
One of my favorite videos from Channel Five is its Ukraine video. Toward the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Callaghan and his team went to Lviv, Ukraine, and interviewed the Ukrainian people. They interviewed a mother and her son who had fled their home and were now living in a public climbing gym. One of the few things they had been able to take with them from their home was their cat, Mason. During the interview, Callaghan asks the little boy (whose name is Kyrylo) what he wants to be when he grows up. The boy says that he wants to be a doctor so that he can buy his mother a car.
Earlier in the video, Callaghan comes across a group of men, taking turns shooting a picture of Vladimir Putin. One man calls out, “Ukrainians, gun down Putin! It’s not a shame to miss, it’s a shame to not shoot! Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the Martyrs!” As Callaghan talks to the men, he discovers they are collecting funds to send to the soldiers on the front lines.
Channel Five is disrupting modern journalism by showing, instead of telling. Callaghan’s hands-off approach to interviews combined with transparent documentation create a news source in which you draw your own conclusion, take away your own view. A news source like that is incredibly important and the work Callaghan and his team are doing is priceless.
With that being said, Channel Five is not a channel for the faint of heart. Its documentation mostly revolves around extreme American culture and, as a result, is often very foul. Tread carefully if you choose to visit Channel Five, as much of its content is extremely inappropriate. However, within the absurdities is priceless journalism that is, in my opinion, unmatched by anyone else.
On the other side of the coin, YouTube is also home to some of the best investigative journalism in the world. YouTube channels like Moon, Visual Venture, Upper Echelon and countless others dedicate their lives to exposing people of power and large corporations. With videos exposing how China is weaponizing TikTok, the dark schemes of Silicon Valley, companies like Roblox exploiting children and much more, these are all topics you will be hard-pressed to find information on online.
All of these channels, and more, provide much deeper looks into subjects that are not as black and white as most news channels would have you believe.
To sum it all up in a few sentences: YouTube has become an invaluable source to journalists who want to push the industry forward. The number of videos that provide invaluable information on topics that big news channels simply will not or cannot cover is astounding.
While the current big news channels are decisive, deceitful and often paid for their silence or support, YouTube’s journalists are revolutionizing the industry, simply by providing real, honest news.