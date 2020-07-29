Michael Dale has made education, faith and entertainment available in a mobile package.
The Norfolk businessman is the owner of VR Game Truck Nebraska, a mobile arcade that offers console games, as well as virtual reality learning and faith-based entertainment experiences.
Dale said the idea of operating a mobile arcade emerged as he was researching opportunities to run his own business.
“I have a history degree, and I have always been interested in stories and story telling, so when I saw some of that in VR (virtual reality) and the potential of that, I wanted to do something,” Dale said. “So I’ve kind of taken a game truck and gone beyond the concept of gaming.”
Dale said virtual reality provides a unique viewing experience as it allows someone who is stationary to view an environment in 360 degrees. The game truck has a large library of virtual options.
The mobile arcade offers options for a variety of events, including parties, fundraisers, special functions and holidays. It also offers specialty options for education and faith-based organizations.
“With the Jesus VR I’ve done, it’s just a good time for fellowship,” Dale said.
The game truck is 26 feet long and can accommodate a maximum of 30 people. It features 12 virtual reality stations, a virtual reality gaming station, a virtual reality flight simulation station and console games.
Dale brought the mobile arcade to the Norfolk area and rebranded it after starting the business in Montana, where he had used the faith-based virtual reality platform with youth groups and churches.
He began operating in the Norfolk area earlier this year and had worked with at least one local school before the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily ended two-thirds of his business opportunities with the closing of churches and schools.
The truck is equipped with air purifiers, and hand sanitizer and masks are available for clients who request them, he said.