For a second consecutive night, the Lucas Oil MLRA Late Models headlined the program at Off Road Speedway–this time competing for a $5,000 payout for a win in the track’s first-ever 50-lap “Renegade 50.”
Ultimately, Chad Simpson of Mt. Vernon, IA, came out on top in the 22-car field, earning his 15th MLRA career win, but his first since June of 2019.
Before securing the championship win, Simpson had to pursue Norfolk’s Tad Pospisil, who started on the pole and–posting the fastest time in the “Dirt on Dirt Fast Time” (00:13.556)--looked fast in pacing the field and holding the lead despite two early cautions before the race continued without interruption for the next 20 laps.
Simpson got his chance during lap 23 when the pair caught up to lapped traffic, pulling even, then passing Pospisil as the two cars exited turn four. Friday night’s “A” feature winner Johnny Scott also passed Pospisil on the next lap before the next caution occurred.
This caution–three laps later–came at Pospisil’s expense when Simpson clipped the lapped car of Cale Osborn, spinning Osborn to a location near the wall in turn two where Scott also made contact, but Pospisil then made solid contact with Osborn’s car–flipping into the air and rolling several times, although no one was injured in the incident.
Simpson led the rest of the way with Scott constantly seeking an opportunity to pass, while getting just one chance–with 18 laps remaining–when he pulled alongside Simpson briefly, but was unsuccessful in taking the lead.
Simpson wrapped up the win, with Scott, of Las Cruces, NM, taking second place and Justin Zeitner of Malvern, IA, finishing third.
Kolby Vandenbergh of Ashland, IL, and Ben Schaller of Omaha rounded out the top five. Area drivers among the top 15 finishers included Norfolk’s Ben Sukup (8th), Eric Vanosdall of Hoskins (11th), Jon Haase of Norfolk (13th), Chris Johnson of Bloomfield (15th).
Neligh’s Cameron Wilkinson picked up his sixth IMCA Stock Cars “A” feature win in eight nights of racing at Off Road Speedway.
Once again, Wilkinson hurried to the front of the field from deep in the starting lineup–this time from the sixth row–requiring just six laps to take the lead from Justin Berschinger, who had inherited the front position after early leader Ron Pettitt left with car trouble.
With Platt Center’s Austin Brauner taking second place and Norfolk’s Tejay Miellke finishing third.
Genoa driver James Roebuck won an IMCA SportMods “A” feature for the third time at Off Road Speedway by wresting the lead from Randolph’s Wes Hochstein coming out of turn four with 12 laps left.
Roebuck then held off pressure from eventual second-place finisher Colby Langenberg, of Norfolk, and Columbus racer Mitch Coble, whose third-place finish was his third time among the top five at Off Road Speedway this season.
Racing will take a weekend off at the track, but will resume on July 9 with a regular race night along with a scheduled appearance by the 600cc Winged and Non-winged Micro sprint cars.
(Results: All drivers from Norfolk unless indicated)
Dirt Super Late Models (22 cars) (A Feature): 1. Chad Simpson, Mt. Vernon, IA; 2. Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, NM; 3. Justin Zeitner, Malvern, IA; 4. Kolby Vandenbergh, Ashland, IL; 5. Ben Schaller, Omaha; 6. Kaeden Cornell, Willard, MO; 7. Daniel Hilsabeck, Earlham, IA; 8. Ben Sukup; 9. Steve Stultz, Peoria, AZ; 10. Kayden Clatt, Edina, MO; 11. Eric Vanosdall, Hoskins; 12. Reid Millard, Jefferson City, MO; 13. Jon Haase; 14. Tad Pospisil; 15. Chris Johnson, Bloomfield; 16. Cale Osborn, Lexington; 17. Aaron Marrant, Richmond, MO; 18. Travis Dickes, Madison; 19. Andy Eickhoff, Albion; 20. Gary Brown, Jr., Brandon, SD; 21. Al Humphrey, Giltner; 22. Junior Coover. (Heat 1) 1. Pospisil, 2. Hilsabeck. (Heat 2) 1. Zeitner, 2. Marrant. (Heat 3) 1. Simpson, 2. Brown, Jr.
IMCA Stock Cars (19 cars) (A Featue): 1.NeliCameron Wilkinson, Neligh; 2. Austin Brauner, Platte Center; 3. Tejay Mielke; 4. Ryan Harris. Homer; 5. Derek Sehi, Neligh; 6. Chad Bruns, Wayne; 7. Kyle Wilkinson, Neligh; 8. Jed Williams, Edgar; 9. Nate DeSive, O’Neill; 10. Robbie Evans, Elgin; 11. Nick Bruegman, Elkhorn; 12. Jaycee Bruns, Wayne; 13. Ron Pettitt; 14. Justin Bertschinger; 15. Ryan Rhode, Winside; 16. Fred DeSive, O’Neill; 17. Eric Haase; 18. Tanner Cunningham, Tilden; 19. Tanner Pettitt. (Heat 1) 1. Bruegman, 2. F. DeSive. (Heat 2) Bertschinger, 2. Sehi. (Heat 3) 1. R. Pettitt, 2. Harris.
IMCA SportMods (12 cars) (A Feature): 1. James Roebuck, Genoa; 2. Colby Langenberg; 3. Mitch Coble, Columbus; 4. Devyn Peterson, Milford; 5. Wes Hochstein, Randolph; 6. Michael Wolfe, Hartington; 7. Jacob Slough, Doniphan; 8. Michael Kramer, Lyons; 9. Aaron French; 10. Kevin Kay, Wayne; 11. Spencer Galaway, York; 12. Jonathan Jensen. (Heat 1) 1. Hochstein, 2. Slough. (Heat 2) 1. Galaway, 2. Peterson.