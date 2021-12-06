The Norfolk Catholic boys wrestling squad will be a blend of returning state qualifiers from last year and newcomers to the team.
“Overall, we’re still a relatively young team, but we have some good quality coming back,” Knights coach Henry Aschoff said. “Isaac Wilcox is a returning state runner-up at heavyweight, but he’ll be at 220 this year. Spending the summer in Fort Benning, Georgia, in boot camp leaned him up a little bit, and I think he’ll compete real well at 220.”
Ben Sousek, who had a winning record in that 220 weight class last season will likely move up to heavyweight, Aschoff said.
“Allan Olander has been a two-time qualifier, has won matches at state both years to score points for the team and returns as one of our senior leaders,” Aschoff said. “Dominic Liess was a freshman qualifier last year at 106 who also won matches at state.”
Another experienced wrestler who narrowly missed qualifying for state the past two seasons, junior Kanyon Talton, also will be back for the Knights as well as sophomore Brandon Kollars, who won 32 matches during his freshman season before falling short of qualifying at the district meet.
“Kanyon will be back at 138, which is a really good weight class for him; he has some high expectations for himself, and we’re going to do everything we can to help him achieve it,” Aschoff said. “Brandon is a returning 170-pounder who will be another strong guy for us.”
Norfolk Catholic will have depth at the upper weights with “some young guys, some freshmen and some other quality kids that wrestled last year that will be back and looking to have some really good second seasons,” a group that includes sophomores Noah Morland, Mason Weidner, Carter Fisher and Javier Hernandez.
“Those four sophomores wrestled quite a bit for us last year,” Aschoff said. “They’re looking at taking some nice steps up and being solid wrestlers.”
The Knights also have some freshman candidates coming off of successful junior high careers, such as Yair Santiago, Mason Dusek, Shaun Clinch and Tyson Risinger.
“The freshmen all had really strong eighth grade years,” Aschoff said. “Some of them had some success in postseason meets then, too, but they’ll be adjusting to high school wrestling early in the season.”
Aschoff said he hopes that Norfolk Catholic, which will once again compete in Class C, can improve on its team finishes at invitational tournaments and also improve on last season’s 7-10 dual record.
“We would like to bring home more hardware throughout the year and, with our improved depth, we feel like that is more viable,” Aschoff said. “Our goal is to get better each and every day — with our team motto being ‘Devotion: Champions do more’— and develop a championship-caliber mindset.”
“We finished third through fifth at a lot of tournaments; we want to be pushing more guys into the finals at a lot of meets and scoring points,” he said. “We want to be a team that is cheering each other on, helping each other get better in practice with the older guys helping the younger guys and the younger guys pushing the older guys.”
Although the Knights’ preparation for the season was delayed by the football team playing in the Class C2 state championship game, Aschoff expects the wrestling squad to be “at full strength right after Christmas.”
“We want to wrestle our best at the end of the season, at district and at state,” Aschoff said. “We finished 28th at state last year, and we’d like to improve on that. Realistically, I’d like to be in the top 15.”
Assisting Aschoff are assistants Travis Fisher and Mace Kant, along with junior high coaches Kevin and Riley Classen, as well as volunteer coaches Doug Liess and Andy Mendez.
Norfolk Catholic boys wrestling roster
Seniors: Isaac Wilcox, Allan Olander and Josh Gubbels.
Juniors: Kanyon Talton, Caden Arens, Gavin Yosten and Ashton Cunningham.
Sophomores: Dominic Liess, Ben Sousek, Brandon Kollars, Mason Weidner, Javier Hernandez, Noah Morland and Daniel Vuchetich.
Freshmen: Carter Fisher, Yair Santiago, Mason Dusek, Owen Snodgrass, Brenden Flood, Shaun Clinch, Tyson Risinger and Sam Johnson.