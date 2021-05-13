The Norfolk Rescue Mission celebrated law enforcement and emergency service personnel with its annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Lunch on Wednesday.
The Rev. Will Perrigan, director of the Norfolk mission, said the yearly event started out more than 20 years ago as a memorial for fallen officers but has shifted over the years to become an expression of gratitude for what law enforcement and emergency workers do for the community.
“We really just want to emphasis how much we appreciate our local law enforcement agencies,” Perrigan said. “We’re not like some places in the rest of the nation that wants to cut their budget and fire them all. We appreciate them. There’s a lot of communities who feel this way.”
The meal — which Perrigan said included brats, burgers and ribs, as well as salads and pies — is served in the mission’s dining hall. The event is put together through the help of mission staff and volunteers from inside and outside of the mission.
“Between the staff and volunteers at the mission and all of the volunteers that come for this — that contribute pies — there’s easily 50 people that get their hands involved in donating supplies, whether it’s meat or pies,” he said.
Perrigan said the massive grill used to barbecue the meats is donated by Nucor Cold Finish, and many family members of law enforcement personnel help with decorating and serving.
The entities that are served during the event include the Nebraska State Patrol, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Norfolk Police Division, District 7 Probation, Norfolk Fire & Rescue, LifeNet, the paramedic program at Northeast Community College and the Norfolk Ambulance Service.