Mission accomplished: Hawks win Region XI championship

If a “team win” is a victory in which most-if-not-all of the team members contribute to the team’s success, then the Northeast Community College women’s soccer team’s 2-1 win over Hawkeye Community College is a perfect example of the term.
That’s because the Hawks, collectively, combined their talents and their efforts from one end of the field--offensively and defensively--to the other.
As a result, Northeast--12-3 overall and 10-3-1 in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference play--becomes the first team in the program’s history to win the Region XI championship. As a reward Northeast will travel to Peachtree City, GA, to participate in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II national tournament June 3-8.
Northeast scored two goals, both in the second half--one by mainstay Naomi Pedroza, whose 15 goals rank among the top five goal scorers nationally, and the other by Jonatha Tighe--with Tighe’s goal turning into the game winner after the RedTails scored their only goal in the latter part of the second half as part of a hurried comeback effort.
But that goal was Hawkeye’s only one primarily because of the combined defensive play of goalkeeper Mackenzie Byrnes and defenders Riley Gilbert, Jessica Clinton, and Hannah Cherven.
“That defense has been amazing all season; this goal here today is only the third goal that we’ve given up in our Division II conference,” Miller said. “They stop everything, and they keep everything out; they do what they’re supposed to do.”
Byrnes prevented several potentially game-changing situations, stopping RedTail scoring opportunities by diving onto balls passed ahead toward the goal before Hawkeye offensive players could obtain possession and create shots.
“It feels amazing, with such an amazing group of girls in front of me, that we would put in all that work and get something out of it,” Byrnes said. “I was just not hesitating and doing what I had to for my team.”
Byrnes’ defensive performance also included getting her fingertips on a desperation shot by a Hawkeye player late in the game which forced the ball high enough to ricochet off the crossbar.
“I was thinking I was lucky, like ‘Oh, no,’” Byrnes said. “But I got it.”
Riley Gilbert, a defender, described how Byrnes’ ability to protect the goal benefits the Hawks and is a big part of what the team has been able to accomplish.
“It got a little rough during the game (after Hawkeye scored), but we were able to come back together as a team, which is awesome,” Gilbert said. “If there’s ever a time that we (defenders) can’t get the ball, I’m pretty confident that Mackenzie can get it. I’m so happy to have her as our keeper. They had some (speed players) that we had to make sure didn’t get the ball.”
“This was about my team being able to get us to the nationals; we’re finally going to Georgia,” Gilbert said. “I’m really excited for this.”
After a scoreless first half by both teams, the Hawks took the initiative to be aggressive to open the second. As a result, freshman Sara Pedroza just missed scoring a goal during a 1-on-1 opportunity after less than two minutes of play.
Northeast kept the pressure on the RedTail defense, and three minutes later, Sara’s sophomore sister, Naomi, stole the ball then patiently advanced the ball toward the goal until the RedTail goalkeeper Aida Sanchez was forced to commit and approached her. At that point Pedroza softly pooched the ball into the net for the 1-0 advantage with 41 minutes remaining.
Tighe’s eventual game-winning goal followed her own corner kick, a duty which she does not normally handle but is normally the job of Frida Aguilar-Ximello.
“Frida was on the sideline getting a rest, so I’m the second in line to do (corner kicks),” Tighe said. “I’m not sure who deflected the ball back to me; there was a good battle in there, and my team fought hard, and the ball came back out toward me.”
When the ball came back to Tighe, approximately 15 yards away from the goal on the left side, the sophomore sent it--bad angle and all--into the far corner of the net.
“I just hit it and hoped for the best,” Tighe said. “It’s so exciting; we’ve got such a good team.”
That 2-0 lead lasted until Hawkeye’s Lauren Wagner won the race to a loose ball, recovered it, and scored with 15 minutes left in the game.
The remainder of the game became a frantic effort by both teams, the RedTails seeking a game-tying goal and the Hawks scrambling to prevent it.
“We knew that we had so much time left in the game, we had to keep pushing, especially when they came back, because a 2-0 lead isn’t much and neither is a 2-1,” Pedroza said. “As time is running out, all we can do is play the ball up the field and not mess around with it on our defensive half, because anything can happen.”
Miller said that the play of Hawkeye as the opponent was near perfection.
“The other day I told my assistant coach, Lauren Hirsch, that Hawkeye would have to play a perfect game to win the game, and they dang near did,” Miller said. “I couldn’t be more proud of these girls; it’s amazing the season that they’ve gone through and everything they’ve had to deal with to get to this point. It’s just incredible.”