Missing time with friends

Teenagers love to complain about school. We whine about the necessity of waking up earlier than we would prefer and claim we have no free time, with excess amounts of homework being piled on by teachers. We’d show up to class exhausted and attempt to sneak food and drinks, testing the limits of what each teacher would allow. We’d converse about our excitement surrounding graduation, where we could finally be excused from high school to embark on bigger and better opportunities. I have been guilty of these common sentiments towards school myself.
However, I am now acutely aware of the true gift that I received daily in the form of education and other school-related functions. The COVID-19 pandemic has undoubtedly robbed my class of many events that were rightfully ours. Senior prom, high school graduation, speech district and state competitions and spring activities have all been adversely impacted, some with doubtful futures and others being cancelled altogether. This has been extremely disappointing, as many of us students have made these events our sole focuses and expended great effort to be successful in these regards.
Additionally, we are not able to see our closest friends, so as a senior, I will finish my high school career at home, instead of surrounded by my classmates.
However, the one blessing of this pandemic is that it has restored in myself a sense of gratitude for what I have been able to do. I have taken part in three and a half years of high school. I have wonderful memories such as winning state basketball sophomore year, attending state speech twice, and adventuring on a European vacation with many of my classmates last summer.
When this pandemic eventually subsides, I will look forward to being with my friends and having the chance to attend fun activities. Next year, as a freshman in college, I will give my education the gravitas it deserves and understand the blessing that it is to spend time with friends. Though students in the future will undoubtedly whine about school, we all know that education is a necessary component of life that we wouldn’t trade for anything else.