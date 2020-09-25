Missing the dreaded mess

The “minefield” that used to await us as we stepped out onto the deck has disappeared. It’s been safe for two days now. Safe … but sad.
The minefield was a series of random excremental “gifts” from Drizzles, my hen. As she has not shown herself since earlier in the week, she is presumed dead. Cause: Old age.
Back in March, I wrote about Drizzles. Drizzles was our last remaining hen, and her name came from her rather unseemly looking rear end. To say it wasn’t very clean would be a huge understatement. Growing old is not a pretty sight for poultry.
Drizzles was a free-ranging chicken in her last year or so; and after the rest of her brood died, she liked to range with the dogs close to the house. She spent way more time near or on the deck than she did by the chicken house.
You’d think that with the way her back end looked, there would be nothing left to leave elsewhere, but that wasn’t the case. Our deck was a veritable missile target of her splotches. I know that she didn’t plan the locations — at least, I don’t think she planned them — and yet one had to marvel at how often her piles were directly in front of the door.
Still, I loved that hen. At one time, I didn’t think hens were very interesting and valued them only for their utilitarian purpose, but when my flock dwindled down to just a few, I got to know them individually. And as Drizzles was my last, I spent some real one-on-one time with her. Talk about personality! She ate dog food with the dogs and let me pick her up occasionally and pet her. She “talked” to me when I went outside to do chores.
My husband wasn’t as enamored with Drizzles as I was, in particular because of the amount of stress involved in the simple act of walking out the door in the morning. But he couldn’t say too much because he doesn’t like to knock down the birds’ nests under the eaves (he has a soft heart for the babies), so those critters have added handily to the mess there — although their piles are not directly where we walk.
I had wondered lately about how long Drizzles would live. I couldn’t place her exact age but knew that she was quite old for a hen. And although she had been laying eggs intermittently for the last half a year or so, lately she had stopped completely.
Still, a couple of days ago when I didn’t see her when I went outside, I hoped that she was just hanging out in another part of the yard.
But now that it’s been two days without a new deck offering, I have to accept the inevitable. It might be hard to believe that I would miss everything Drizzles had to offer, but I do.
My husband and I had talked about getting some new baby chicks. I certainly didn’t want to do it while Drizzles was still alive because I don’t plan to let a new batch of hens run wild in the yard — and I couldn’t keep them penned in and allow Drizzles to roam free because then she couldn’t get back in the chicken house at night. And I definitely wasn’t willing to take away that freedom.
Now that Drizzles is gone, I’ll probably embrace a new generation of fowl on our ranch. But it’s impossible to imagine that any of them will be a true replacement for my pet hen.
R.I.P., Drizzles.
