It’s official: More people know — and undoubtedly like — my granddaughter more than me.
As my granddaughter, Landri, and I spent the day on Wednesday walking around the fairgrounds in Rock County to check out the Ranch Expo, she was greeted by name by numerous people, some of whom I did not know.
Not that she’s not allowed to have a life that doesn’t include me — but she’s only 2. For a toddler, she has quite a social circle.
I definitely need to learn a few tricks from her, but a person can only work with what she has — and I’m afraid I’m missing Landri’s cuteness factor.
I did find that my charms, such as they may be, worked this past week at a store when a cashier’s error led to an overcharge on my receipt.
Well, maybe it wasn’t my charms. Maybe it was just decent store policy — but let me have my moment, OK?
I hitched a ride with my husband when he went on a parts/supplies run, and we stopped at a store to pick up, among other items, two cans of shaving cream.
Usually, I check the receipt before I leave that store as the screen where individual prices are shown as the items are scanned is not visible to customers. Every other time, everything has been fine. This time, I was in a hurry and left without checking — and everything was not fine. I was inadvertently charged for three cans of shaving cream.
So, after my husband finished his errands, we headed back to the store. I wasn’t sure what the outcome would be. After all, anyone could walk into a store and fraudulently claim to have been charged for an extra item to get money back or get an extra item.
But I was pleasantly surprised. No questions were asked. I was given the choice of money back or just taking a third can of shaving cream; I chose the latter option, and it was as easy as picking up a can of shaving cream and showing it to the manager as I walked out the door.
I had a similar experience at a big-box store one time when an item that I brought to the checkout counter wouldn’t scan. I happened to remember the price that was advertised on a sign by the item — and the store happened to have a policy of believing its customers in such cases.
(I’m deliberately not mentioning store names here because, alas, there are people who would take advantage of such stores and ruin it all for the rest of us.)
In contrast, a particular home-improvement store has a policy of never trusting its customers in terms of item prices that don’t scan — and in terms of believing how many of a single item a customer has brought to the counter. If Mother Teresa said she had 30 of a certain item, the cashier would still count every one.
I don’t really blame this store; after all, dishonesty is an unfortunate fact of life, and theft in all forms certainly accounts for part of the prices that everyone pays at the checkout. But I do appreciate the ones that trust me — and I am loyal to them. Overall, then, I think that a “customer is always right” policy can be a real boon to a business.
Being “always right” is not quite as good as being even a little bit cute, but, for me, it will have to do.
Readers may contact Sybrant at svsybrant@gmail.com or 45092 859th Road, Bassett, NE 68714.