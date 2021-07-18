Pender — Wisner-Pilger/Howells-Dodge left the bases loaded in the third, scored a couple of runs in the fourth, but couldn’t respond from a 6-0 deficit in the second on the way to finding themselves in the consolation bracket of the Class C American Legion Junior State Tournament here at Dave Nitzschke Memorial Field Saturday afternoon with a 10-2 loss to Yutan.
“We had some early chances, but let them slip away,” WPHD coach Caden Schweers said. “It’s like I said at the area tournament, we don’t quit playing, but we need to take advantage of the opportunities when they are in front of us.”
Wisner-Pilger/Howells-Dodge also committed a couple of errors and tried to survive the winner’s bracket with a couple of hits.
“We made the most of what we did,” Schweers said. You have to be at your best at this stage - you must take care of your business and take advantage when you can.”
After Yutan plated the six runs in the second frame, WPHD made a bit of a comeback in the top of the fourth.
Anthony Palmer got aboard with a base on balls Gavin Nelson reached on an error to open the inning for Wisner-Pilger/Howells-Dodge.
After a strikeout and a rifle shot to center field by Aiden Meyer which was caught, Bowdy Bird hit a single chasing Palmer and Nelson home to make it 6-2.
Yutan answered in the top of the fifth with four more runs and held WPHD scoreless in the bottom of the inning to end the game by the eight-run rule by the 10-2 final.
“We’ll regroup and come back tomorrow,” Schweers said. “We just need to prevent any lapses and play our best — it’s the state tournament — we’ll have to.”
Wisner-Pilger/Howells-Dodge will take on Pender in an elimination game Sunday.
The two teams played just two days ago in the Class C Area 1 finals in Hartington.
First pitch is set for 1:00 p.m. on Sunday back at Dave Nitzschke Field in Pender.
WPHD 000 20 — 2 2 2
YUTAN 060 4X — 10 7 1
WP: Casey Stevens LP: Beau Ruskamp.
2B: Caleb Daniel (Y).