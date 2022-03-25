Norfolk had plenty of chances to close the gap and potentially secure their first victory of the young baseball season on Friday night at Veterans Memorial Park.
The Panthers loaded the bases in three-straight innings, but an 8-1 deficit through 2-1/2 innings and a four-run seventh were instead enough to give visiting Papillion-La Vista its first win of the season in a 13-7 seven-inning marathon that took nearly three hours to finish.
"We've been in baseball games this year," Disch said. "At least three or four of the games, we've been within two runs or so. We just have to figure out how to finish games."
Papillion-La Vista entered the day with more postponements (two) than games played (one) at this juncture of the season, while the hosts had dropped all six it had played.
"We haven't had a chance to be outside on a field very much," Papillion-La Vista coach Nate McCabe said. "We've been inside the last three days, and on Monday, we played a game in the rain."
Despite the tough start, the Panthers pulled to within 9-7 in the fifth inning and had a pair of golden opportunities to pull even closer. With two outs, a walk and a single loaded the bases to force the Monarchs' fourth different pitcher to enter the game. On the next offering, Jack Borgmann was hit by the pitch to bring a run across. Easton Sullivan scored Evan Harper when he beat out the throw for an infield single to put the Panthers within two, but a fielder's choice ended the threat.
Norfolk got the potential tying run on base again in the sixth after a dropped third strike and a single to begin the frame, and a walk loaded the bases for the third straight inning. This time, the Monarchs held the Panthers scoreless with an inning-ending flyout.
The Panthers finished with 11 runners left on base, and it caught up to them in the seventh inning when the first three Monarchs singled and scored. They were helped by an errant pick off throw, a passed ball, and a misjudged fly ball that dropped for an error. After that, a RBI single scored yet another run to put the Monarchs up 13-7 with one out in the seventh. It could've been worse – the Monarchs left the bases loaded after a pair of strikeouts. The Panthers could not mount more than a two-out single in the final frame.
"Obviously, in this game, we left too many guys on base," Disch said. "We stranded the bases loaded three times, so that's tough to overcome. But I think the kids battled. They competed. You've just got to be able to take advantage of opportunities."
Jazhan Amill scored three runs for the Monarchs. Leadoff batter Luke Saxton was 3 for 5 with two doubles and two RBI, while Jake Franks was 2 for 5. Brayden Jones earned the pitching winning, allowing one run on one hit in two innings, while Tanner Apgar got the save with 2-1/3 innings of shutout relief. Two other pitchers saw action, too.
Sullivan was 3 for 5 for Norfolk, including a triple and a RBI, while five other Panthers combined for the team's other five hits. Colby Nelson took the pitching loss, allowing eight runs on eight hits in three innings.
A sunny day with temperatures in the 50s would usually make for a solid early-spring day at the ballpark, but a strong north wind gusting above 30 mph meant that hitters were contending with Mother Nature in addition to their on-field opponents. It resulted in more fly balls heading toward right field or fouled out.
"When you play baseball in the spring up north, this is stuff we've got to deal with," McCabe said. "It's better than being at home, for sure."
Early on, the visitors had the upper hand.
Papillion-La Vista opened with back-to-back hits for extra bases and plated each of its first four batters. Back-to-back RBI singles had the bases loaded in the first inning, but pitcher Colby Nelson and the Panther defense responded by retiring the next six Monarchs.
The Panthers again ran into trouble in the third with a single and two walks to load the bases with one out. One fielder's choice, Norfolk got the lead runner out at the plate but a hesitated throw meant there was no chance at a double play. Jackson Vetter, the No. 9 batter in the lineup, smashed a bases-clearing triple, and Luke Saxton brought Vetter in on a single.
Norfolk got a pair back this time around thanks a leadoff walk and a throwing error that allowed Borgmann to score and Sullivan to reach third. Sullivan followed Borgmann home thanks to a passed ball.
The Panthers had a golden chance to take the lead in the fourth by loading the bases with one out following two walks and a fielding error. Borgmann chased pitcher Sebastian Noto with a bases-loaded single through the left side of the infield to cut the lead in half. Sullivan greeted new pitcher Jack Burke by dropping a RBI single into shallow right to keep the bases loaded. But the bases were left loaded after a strikeout and a flyout.
"We have a tough schedule here in March, and our goal is to continue to get better each game, and then when we get to the middle of April, we can start turning this thing around," Disch said.
PLV 404 010 4 — 13 13 2
NHS 102 220 0 — 7 8 1
WP: Brayden Jones. LP: Colby Nelson. 2B: (PLV) Luke Saxton. 3B: (PLV) Nick Chanez, Jackson Vetter.