OMAHA - It's difficult to overstate how well Northeast and North Central Nebraska athletes performed during the final day of the Class D state high school track and field meet at Burke High School on Thursday.
Area kids took first place in the high jump, discus, 100-, 200-, 400-, 800- and 1,600-meter runs as well as the 4x100- and 4x400-meter relays. Add Wednesday's 4x800 victory by Humphrey St. Francis and you get gold medals in 10 of the 17 events.
Niobrara/Verdigre's Andrea Sucha had a good season in the high jump. She cleared 5 feet earlier in the year but won her district with an effor of 4-9.
She was not considered a contender for the gold but was one of nine competitors to clear 4-11.
Meet officials raised the bar to 5-1 and Sucha missed her first two tries, but on her third attempt, she thought about how this was her last chance.
"You've got to give it all you've got; you've got to drive really hard, make sure you're doing everything right, otherwise you're not going to make it over," Sucha said.
She grazed the bar, but it stayed.
"It was a really good approach, really fast, and I felt really good when I lifted into the air and got into form."
Then, one by one, the other girls in the competition missed their third tries and before one knew it, Sucha was the last woman standing, the only jumper to make 5-1 and the Class D state champion.
"I was waiting for this, and I'm really proud," she said.
Sucha tried and failed three times at 5-2, but it didn't matter. The Niobrara/Verdigre Cougar would wear the gold medal of a state champ.
Meanwhile, up on the hill northwest of Burke Stadium, Scribner-Snyder's Caily Stout was competing in her specialty, the discus throw. Stout led after the preliminaries with a toss of 117-9. Then, in the finals, two other throwers bested Stout, including Austin Branch of Pawnee City, who took the lead with a mark of 121-1.
Stout had one more throw, and she made it count with a 121-3.
Stout said she's been dreaming about this day since her freshman year. "My freshman year, I got seventh, and I was hoping to come back and get the gold, so it feels amazing."
On the track, Allison Weidner of Humphrey St. Francis made her final day as a track athlete count. The future University of Nebraska point guard won both the 400 and 800 on Thursday and both for the third time.
Only COVID-19 prevented the greatest athlete in St. Francis history from being a four-time state champ in the two events.
In the 400, Weidner dominated from the start, made up the stagger on second-place Carli Bailey of Ansley-Litchfield at the 350-meter mark and cruised to a final time of 57.73 -- six-hundredths of a second off the 27-year-old Class D state meet record of Lesley Ringenberf of Eustis-Farnam.
Weidner said her brothers pushed her to go for the record. "They said, 'Go for the record, who cares?' I went for it, didn't quite get it, but I enjoyed my last hurrah as a Flyer," she said.
Weidner also reigned as 800 champion for the third time. The St. Francis senior trailed Maeli Meyer of Overton after the first lap. Then, with about 300 meters to go, Meyer tried to gain some separation, but Weidner was having none of it.
The Flyer stayed about 2 yards behind, then made her move with about 200 meters to go, running away with the race in a winning time of 2:19.75, more than four seconds ahead of Meier
"I knew I had what it took," Weidner said. "I had longer legs, so just use that to my advantage."
St. Francis coach Dean Korus praised his star middle-distance ace. "She's got three new school records now. What a way to end her season."
Wynot flexed its collective muscles in both the 4x100 and 4x400 relays on Thursday, winning both.
In the 4x100, anchor leg Krystal Sudbeck outleaned Bloomfield's Alexandra Eisenhauer at the finish line.
"I didn't know where they were, but when they said over the intercom that Bloomfield was coming, I was like, 'Oh, no,' but it was exciting when we finished to know where we were."
Pender finished fourth, making for a 1-2-4 area finish.
Kinslee Heimes, Kendra Pinkelman and Myrah Sudbeck ran the first three legs for both of Wynot's winning relays.
Pinkelman and Myrah Sudbeck gave the Blue Devils the lead at the halfway point of the 4x400 and Heimes added to it.
"I was just thinking that I've got to keep pushing for my team," Heimes said.
Kinslee Heimes handed the baton to Karlee Heimes, who held on for the five-second victory over second-place Anselmo-Merna.
Karlee appreciated her teammates giving her a big lead. "They ran their hardest, so you have to finish hard for them," Karlee said.
Wausa finished third.
Pender's Ashley Ostrand finished her season with three state medals, including two golds in the 100 and 200.
Ostrand, who finished both races ahead of Eisenhauer of Bloomfield, said the key to the 100 victory was her start. "I thought my start was better than it has been and I came out and thought, 'Just focus on the finish line, and go as fast as I can go.'"
O'Neill St. Mary's distance runner Faith Williamson made the last race of her high school career one to remember.
The Cardinal entered the 1,600-meter final as the 15th-fastest qualifier but led Fullerton's Kylee Dubas by four seconds after three of the four laps, then maintained and later extended that lead to more than five seconds over second-place Dubas.
Williamson had spent the season around the 6-minute mark in the 1,600. On Thursday, she finished with a personal-best 5:36.91.
"It's all heart and guts," Williamson said. "I don't know how else to explain it. I've been working really hard, they ran really hard and we all pushed each other."
Team-wise Humphrey St. Francis earned the runner-up trophy by scoring 34 points, two behind champion Sterling.
The Flyers and Fullerton were tied for second going into the final event, the 4x400-meter relay. Both Goldenrod Conference schools had teams entered.
"I just told the girls that Fullerton can't beat us," Korus said.
The Warriors did not. The Flyers finished eighth for one team point while the Warriors were 10th.
The one-point difference made the Flyers runners-up alone.
"I'm just really happy at this point, after yesterday, I wasn't quite sure where we would be and then with the performances that we had, especially with that 4x4 relay at the end, it really set it up nicely for us.
"It's been a great year. These kids have been fun, they've worked hard and done everything we've asked of them."
Pender was fourth with 32 points. Wynot and Bloomfield finished seventh and eighth with 27 and 26 points, respectively.