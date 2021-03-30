Millennials and Gen Zs: More of the same or a fresh start?

Millennials were raised in an era of unprecedented parental involvement. Many parents of millennials were coerced by coaches, teachers and other authority figures to sign their children up for each and every possible activity, sport,and academic opportunity, lest their child fall behind the others. In short, they were taught that, if they checked all the required boxes and registered their kids for all the correct activities, they could expect nothing less than the very best from their children.

Many parents unfortunately subscribed to this delusion. This should come as no surprise; after all, parents everywhere want their children to excel. This led to many millennials being forced into activities they felt no affinity for like learning to play certain sports or instruments. Unfortunately, because they felt as if they had no choice in doing them, many millennials came to resent these activities; thus, they never developed a talent for them. As a result, many parents and members of older generations were disappointed in millennials and wrote them off as “duds.”

Today, we are witnessing the very same thing taking place in the lives of Gen Zs, making the two generations incredibly similar. From what I have observed, this perpetuation of the cycle tends two prompt one of two reactions from millennials. Millennials either respond by sympathizing with the younger generation, as they know how its members are feeling, or they treat Gen Zs in the same manner they were treated by older generations: with discontent and exasperation. The latter response is no fault of the millennials, as they know no different. It is simply the way they believe the older generation ought to treat the younger.

However, millennials and Gen Zs may not be entirely the same, as I believe we are beginning to see the pendulum of parental involvement swing in the opposite direction. Parents are now more lenient, and allow their children more freedom in regards to what activities they choose to partake in. For this reason, I believe that Gen Zs are more apt to genuinely enjoy the things they choose to do because they do them of their own volition. This is an undeniably positive development, as it shows that we have learned from the mistakes of past generations.

