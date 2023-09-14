Millard West, 14-4 and ranked No. 3 among Class A volleyball teams in Nebraska, cruised past the Panthers Thursday evening.
The Wildcats won in straight sets by scores of 25-19, 25-13, and 25-20.
Norfolk, however was able to celebrate a milestone reached by Carly Ries.
Ries, a senior who is listed as a 6-foot 3 outside hitter for the Panthers, reached 1,000 kills with her eighth kill of the first set.
“This is her third year of playing for me. Being 6-foot 3 helps, but she’s also a kid who loves the gym and loves to play volleyball, so she’s had a lot of reps,” Norfolk coach Dave Hepner said. “She’s also surrounded by really good players that pass the ball extremely well to really good setters who set the ball well. She knows better than anyone that she doesn’t do it alone and would be the first one to tell you.”
To Hepner’s point, Ries, a four-year starter who will play collegiately for South Dakota, indicated that the accomplishment was a childhood dream and only possible because of the various teammates and setters that have contributed throughout her career.
“(1,000 kills) was one of my goals for a very long time. I’ve always seen those records, walking in the halls as a little girl,” Ries said. “When you get to high school, it’s real. It feels so good, but I could not do it without all my teammates–those passers and those setters, so many that have worked so hard just to get me the ball.”
Ries is also second on the all-time chart for kills in a single season, with a total of 396 during her sophomore season.
“So I’m going after that again, the record of 478 by Sarah Rollman,” Ries said. “I have that number written, as my number to go for this year. That’s a big, big goal.”
But Ries, now in the midst of her senior season, has big goals for the Panthers also, but realizes the need to enjoy the journey as well.
“It’s going so fast. I had the whole summer to think about the things I wanted to accomplish–laying it all out in my head the things I thought we could accomplish, and get to, as a team,” Ries said. “Now it just seems to fly by so much faster.”
Millard West used solid defense and efficient offense, featuring big swings from various hitters that resulted in 35 kills in the match. Kaelin Pribyl, the Wildcats leader with 210 kills this season, picked up 9 against the Panthers, while Halle Kerkman and Camille Renken each added 6.
Those offensive numbers helped Millard West compile a 9-4 lead in both the first and second sets.
Norfolk, on the other hand, got 13 total kills from Ries, but after she accumulated eight of those in the first set, received the full attention of the West block and managed just two in the second set before bouncing back with five in the third.
In the first set, a 25-19 win, the Wildcats pulled away to a seven-point margin at 17-10 despite errors by both teams, but the Panthers created the next 13 points–scoring seven for themselves with the help of four Ries kills, but donating six to West primarily via attack errors.
“Tonight we had too many errors to beat a good team,” Hepner said. “We had chances, I felt, to beat a good team. We had chances–I felt they gave us some opportunities–they don’t make a ton (of mistakes), but when they did we didn’t take advantage.”
In the second set, Norfolk’s offense provided just six of the Panthers’ total points, with the other seven points coming from the Wildcats’ mistakes.
“We’re trying to mix it up with some of the other girls that don’t get the ball as much,” Hepner said. “Because it can’t be just Jaden (Kiichler), and it can’t be just Carly (Ries), so we’re trying to get other girls more swings. But when they’re not used to taking those swings there’s a lot of pressure, and maybe they’re putting too much pressure on themselves instead of just playing.”
Meanwhile, the final four West points to close out the 25-13 victory came from two Pribyl kills and one from Renken, along with a Norfolk error.
“I thought we were out of system a lot of the match,” Hepner said. “To their credit, they did what they needed to do to get us out of system. It’s what we’ve been working on, taking the bigger swings, which we’re doing more of. It’s going to get there.”
The third set produced Norfolk’s best chance for a win.
The Panthers began the set with a 3-0 lead, then battled through four tie scores–the last at 12-12–before Cecile Ahrens went to the line for seven consecutive serves, with three of those being aces that put West in the lead for good.
Although Norfolk stayed within three points for awhile, including a one-point deficit at 17-16, the Wildcats gradually pulled away to secure the 25-20 win that also created the straight sets victory.
“The third set, I thought, was there for the taking,” Hepner said. “But then we had something like five straight errors–whether it be a serve receive, a blocking error, whatever. I’m not taking anything away from them, because they’re really good, but in that third set we just didn’t seize the moments when we needed to.”
Offensively, Ries led the Panthers with 13 kills, with Kiichler adding 5. Setters Tasha Eisenhauer and Myranda Hansen recorded 10 and 5 assists, respectively. Eisenhauer also had 3 ace serves in the match.
Defensively, Leann Miller led Norfolk with 12 digs, with Kiichler adding 9, and Eisenhauer 6.
Class A
Millard West (14-4) 25 25 25
Norfolk (6-7) 19 13 20