KEARNEY – It wouldn’t be too difficult to go back through Sunday’s Class A Juniors state tournament elimination game between Norfolk Auto/Elkhorn Valley Bank Post 16 and Millard North Union Pizzeria and find multiple plays that changed the outcome.
There were Millard North’s first four runs all coming with two outs – and six two-out runs total in the game.
There were the 10 baserunners stranded by Norfolk.
There was a five-run fifth inning by Millard North.
There were the six unearned runs scored by Millard North.
In the end, that all added up to Millard North claiming a 10-7 win and Norfolk’s breakthrough season coming to a close with two consecutive losses in the state tournament.
“A call here or a call there – I think we walked two there again in the first inning and those two walks led to runs like usual,” Norfolk coach Tom Sullivan said. “Those are the things that we have to fix.
“But I’m proud of the guys. We were a pitch away from being 8-runned, and we got out of that and responded. We came back to where we had a chance.”
Millard North took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first, but Norfolk answered in the top of the second to tie it on back-to-back RBI singles by the Nos. 8 and 9 hitters, Wes Koenig and Caleb Schick.
Millard North (33-8-1) held a 4-2 lead going into the bottom of the fifth when it exploded for five runs – four of them unearned. The runner who would have ended the game via the 8-run mercy rule was stranded at third base.
But, just as suddenly, Norfolk (31-17) trimmed that 9-2 deficit to 9-7 by putting up five runs of its own in the top of the sixth.
Sullivan said the team’s older players led the way just like they had all season long.
“We had an underclassman, (Noah) Hinrichs, get on base on a popup,” Sullivan said. “Then we just got upperclass, upperclass, upperclass. That’s kind of how our season went. We depended on those guys. It was just a little too late in the game.”
Anden Schold and Braylon Votta both had two-run hits as Norfolk showed the resiliency that Sullivan said he’s seen from his team all season long.
“That’s exactly how the season has gone,” he said. “We’ve been in so many close games. We won some and we lost some, but that has built these guys to know that it doesn’t matter the inning, it doesn’t matter who is up, we have a chance.”
Jay Twedt doubled for the second consecutive inning in the sixth and went on to score to give Millard North an insurance run, and Norfolk only got one runner on before being retired in the seventh.
Votta finished 3 for 3 with two RBIs. Sawyer Wolff took the loss, allowing nine runs (three earned) on nine hits with two strikeouts and two walks over 4 2/3 innings.
Although disappointed to go 0-2 at the state tournament, Sullivan said his players should realize what they’ve accomplished this summer.
“I know it’s sad that the season is over, and that’s always hard, but what we’ve done this year has helped raise the bar,” he said. “We have 30 wins. That’s tremendous. And then to go to the state tournament? That’s tremendous.
“The standard is now set. We’ve got to keep reaching higher.”
Norfolk 020 005 0 -- 7 10 1
Millard North 201 151 x -- 10 12 0
WP: Evan Hansen. LP: Sawyer Wolff. 2B: (MN) Jay Twedt 2.