OAKLAND — The Milford Eagles landed seven wrestlers in the finals and qualified nine for next week's state tournament, cruising to the C-2 district title Saturday at Oakland-Craig High School.
The NSWCA second-ranked Eagles dominated the semifinal round and were able to lock up the team title before Saturday afternoon's medal-round matches, pulling away from No. 4 Central City as the two teams were the pre-tournament favorites.
"We were probably the favorites coming in, but that meant we had to take care of our business," Milford coach Joe Schluckebier said after the win. "We had seven seeded in the top two and we put all of them in the finals, so that was a good performance. We just had to do what we came to do and, fortunately, we didn't have any surprises."
If there was any disappointment in Milford's effort, it came in the medal round as the Eagles lost five of seven finals matches and seven of nine overall in the medal round.
"When you get to the finals in districts, you're going to wrestle some tough kids," Schluckebier said. "We needed to stay tough in the finals, and it didn't always turn out that way for us."
The marquee matchup on the mats at Oakland-Craig came at 170 pounds, where top-ranked Gavin Zoucha of Malcolm hung on for a 5-4 win over No. 3 Christopher Scdoris of Milford. Scdoris nearly had a reversal on the edge of the mat in the final 10 seconds, but Zoucha was able to roll through and keep position as the two went out of bounds with :07 left. Scdoris made one final effort to escape, but Zoucha hung on for the win.
"We've seen him three times now, and we're closing the gap on him," Schluckebier said. 'We lost to him by six, then four and now one, so we're getting close. They're two of the best kids in the state (at 170) and hopefully we can meet him one more time in the finals."
Milford had a pair of district champions with third-ranked Eli Vondra at 132 pounds and No. 2-ranked Hunter Oborny at 195 pounds. Vondra pinned Kaden Gregory of Logan View, and Oborny had a fast 21-second fall over Falls City's Thomas Fields.
Central City finished as runner-up in the 16-team tournament and qualified seven wrestlers, five of them district champions.
Winners for the No. 4 Bison were top-ranked wrestlers Drew Garfield at 113 and Cole Kunz at 120, No. 2 Tristan Burbach at 126, fourth-rated Bryce Sutton at 160 and unranked Laramie Elton at 182, who upset No. 4 Thomas Vance of Milford with a first-period fall.
Other district champions included Falls City's Wyatt Olberding (138) and Jaden Nolte (285), Carter Plowman of Conestoga (145) and Colby Homolka of Wilber-Clatonia (152).
NORFOLK CATHOLIC punched four tickets to the state tournament, led by 106-pound freshman Yair Santiago, who claimed a district title with his 60-second fall against Dalton Lovejoy of Central City.
Santiago, ranked sixth in the state, has had a successful run for the Knights since moving down from 113 pounds, according to coach Henry Aschoff.
"He's only lost once at 106. His other losses were at 113 before he came down," Aschoff said. "I'm excited about what his potential is for state, and it will be interesting to see who he matches up with."
Santiago was joined by junior 138-pounder Kanyon Talton and seniors Allan Olander (152) and Isaac Wilcox (220) in earning trips to the 2022 Nebraska State Wrestling Championships that start Thursday in Omaha.
"You always hope for more, but those four were all seeded coming in and they came through for us," Aschoff said. "Both Allan and Kanyon wrestled well to get their thirds and Isaac lost to the number one kid in that Booth kid from Logan View."
Milford will be one of a handful of teams, including top-ranked Aquinas, Central City and O'Neill, who will be in the mix for the Class C state title next week.
"We definitely have a chance to overtake (Aquinas)," Schluckebier said. "We're right there and we have seven returning state qualifiers who are looking to medal, and if we can get seven medalists and win some matches on the bottom side, we could be really dangerous."
"But Central City is going to be tough also," he added. "They've got a lot of tough individuals, so there are going to be some tough battles down at state. We're looking forward to a showdown."
C-2 District
Team standings (Qualifiers)
Milford 209.5 (9), Central City 165.5 (7), St. Paul 140 (6), Logan View 127.5 (7), Falls City 123 (4), Malcolm 97 (6), Fairbury 95 (5), Conestoga 92 (3), Norfolk Catholic 55 (4), Wilber-Clatonia 55 (2), Oakland-Craig 45.5 (2), Clarkson/Leigh 44 (1), Wakefield 17 (0), Sutton 16.5 (0), Winnebago 11 (0), Tri County NE 7 (0).
State qualifiers
106: 1. Yair Santiago, NC, pinned Dalton Lovejoy, CC, 1:00; 3. Derrick Ruzicks, St. Paul, pinned Hayden Bear, Fairbury, 2:35.
113: 1. Drew Garfield, CC, pinned Jacob McGee, LV, 1:02; 3. Cooper Rea, Milford, pinned Morgan Bunner, C/L, 4:24.
120: 1. Cole Kunz, CC, pinned Conner Kohout, Milford, 2:48. 3. Ben Loftis, O-C, maj. dec. Nicklaus Busse, St. Paul, 13-2.
126: 1. Tristan Burbach, CC, dec. Keaghon Chini, Conestoga, 3-2. 3. Zane Zoucha, Malcolm, dec. Kaleb Baker, 2-1 (SV).
132: 1. Eli Vondra, Milford, pinned Kaden Gregory, LV, 3:38. 3. Iverson Mejia, W-C, dec. Brandon Fye, CC, 10-5.
138: 1. Wyatt Olberding, FC, pinned Connor Gerths, Fairbury, 3:27. 3. Kanyon Talton, NC, dec. Chance Foust, LV, 8-4.
145: 1. Carter Plowman, Conestoga, pinned Owen Sack, St. Paul, 4:53. 3. Robert Wilkerson, FC, pinned Bricen Wilkie, Malcolm, 4:13.
152: 1. Colby Homolka, W-C, dec. Jack Chapman, Milford, 4-1. 3. Allan Olander, NC, dec. Baylor Kaup, LV, 3-2.
160: 1. Bryce Sutton, CC, pinned Carter Springer, Milford, 5:37. 3. Riley Arner, Fairbury, pinned Tavis Uhing, O-C, 4:47.
170: 1. Gavin Zoucha, Malcolm, dec. Christopher Scdoris, Milford, 5-4. 3. Ashton Meinecke, St. Paul, pinned Braydon Wobken, LV, 4:54.
182: 1. Laramie Elton, CC, pinned Thomas Vance, Milford, 1:09. 3. Caleb Courter, Malcolm, dec. Dylan Silva, LV, 6-3.
195: 1. Hunter Oborny, Milford, pinned Thomas Fields, FC, :21. 3. Gage Totilas, Conestoga, pinned Riley Donahoo, Malcolm, 1:51.
220: 1. Logan Booth, LV, maj. dec. Isaac Wilcox, NC, 14-5. 3. Noah Tyson, Fairbury, pinned Ethan Buchli, Milford, 4:45.
285: 1. Jaden Nolte, FC, pinned Quade Peterson Jr., St. Paul, 2:33. 3. Kazz Tyson, Fairbury, pinned Kale Nordmeyer, Malcolm, 3:32.