RANDOLPH — Two Ponca players reached career milestones and the Indians used the statistics accumulated to turn back Wakefield in the Lewis & Clark Conference tournament finals on Tuesday.
Wayne State recruit Gracen Evans accounted for her 1,000th kill to go along with her 1,000th dig earlier in the season, and teammate Abbie Hrouda registered her 1,000th set assist as the Indians came away with a 25-21, 25-19, 21-25, 25-22 win over Wakefield.
After Ponca seemed in control of the match, Wakefield gathered itself and came back to force a fourth set in the best-of-five match.
"It was good we got things back together after they (Wakefield) took a set," Ponca coach Jessica Templeman said. "This match will be so good for us moving forward. I like how we responded to the challenge tonight. We knew this would be a tough match, and we will have more of the same down the stretch here."
In the opening push to 25, Evans paced the Indians with six of her 15 kills in the match, and with a little help from the Trojans, Ponca took a 1-0 lead with the 25-21 set win.
"We would do some really good things and get in the set with a chance to win," Wakefield coach Brittany Eisenmann said. "Then we would make a mistake, and they would take advantage of our mistakes. You can't do that against a good team like Ponca."
Wakefield mistakes led to Ponca’s first-set win.. Wakefield’s Daveigh Munter-McAfee slammed two of her match-high 18 winners, but a couple of Trojan errors made a 23-19 score in favor of the Indians a 25-21 final set tally.
Wakefield got out to a 10-5 lead in set two and had the advantage at 12-8 before Evans and company went on a run.
"We knew we had to just keep attacking," Evans said. "Abbie (Hrouda) was getting us the ball in great spots, and we just had to get a good hit on it."
An Alex Arenas slam made it 13-5 for Wakefield before Ponca went on a 10-0 run.
A Tierney Peterson winner and block, a couple of Evans kills and a couple of Samantha Ehlers kills combined with a pair of Wakefield errors accounted for the run and when the dust settled, Ponca was up 15-13.
The set ended with two Wakefield hitting errors to put the Indians up 2-0 in the match.
After the Trojans took set three, Ponca regrouped and came out swinging in set four.
"I told them to just stay calm and play our game," Templeman said. "We just had to get back to being ourselves and do the things we do best."
Evans got her 1,000th kill late in the set, a goal she had her sights on since last season.
"I knew I was around 400 kills short coming into the year," Evans said. "I worked very hard to get better and reach that mark. I'm very happy."
"She really worked to get that goal," Templeman said. "And Abbie getting 1,000 sets, she's only played setter for two seasons. I'm very happy for them both."
A couple of ace serves by Ellie McAfee and another winner from Ehlers cemented the set and the match as the Indians came away with the title.
Wakefield (20-9) 21 19 25 22
Ponca (21-10) 25 25 21 25
WAKEFIELD (kills-aces-blocks): Brianna Martinez 4-0-1; Katie Borg 0-2-0; Alli Brown 8-1-1; Alex Arenas 15-1-2; Makenna Decker 4-3-2; Jordan Metzler 2-3-0; Daveigh Munter-McAfee 18-0-0.
PONCA (kills-aces-blocks): Gracen Evans 15-0-1; Ellesyn Hrouda 0-0-0; Tierney Peterson 2-0-5; Abbie Hrouda 0-0-0; Lily Korth 0-0-0; Ashlyn Kingsbury 2-0-7; Samantha Ehlers 14-0-3; Claire Burrell 3-0-0; Ellie McAfee 0-3-0.
Set assists: Wakefield 46 (Metzler 46); Ponca 30 (Hrouda 30).