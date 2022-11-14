Migrant workers needed for corn detasseling

Although corn detasseling was once a common summer job among teens in Nebraska, the usual number of teenage workers has drastically decreased. Throughout the past couple of years, many of these teens have been replaced by migrant workers.
Many argue that the change in workers is unfair. It removes potential job opportunities for teens in Nebraska and, most importantly, it changes a state tradition. While this is partially true, it is important to consider the reasons and effects of this drastic change.
The initial need for migrant workers began with the decreased interest in teenagers ranging from 13 to 18 years old, the usual age group of this occupation. While the number of interested teens lowered, the fields awaiting detasseling remained the same. This improper proportion prompted the need for migrant workers.
These workers were of great assistance as they could efficiently complete the job and had fewer requirements to be met in comparison to teen workers. Since these workers were easier to hire, this led to many companies taking advantage of their vulnerabilities. Companies often treat these workers unfairly by not providing safe work conditions, proper nutrition or other essential equipment.
With these instances in consideration, it is important to understand the reasons why this change occurred. I believe the best way to address this issue is by ensuring companies are hiring a fair combination of both workers. The combination of teen and migrant workers might not ensure complete fairness, but it will help better the conditions for those who are now at a disadvantage.