Might put money in piggy bank

You might have read about Robin Hood, not the guy with the green hat, but an app for your phone, that allows you to dabble in buying and selling stocks without paying any commission.
I was talked into getting a Robin Hood account by one of our children who would, in turn, get a free stock by referring me. What else could a good parent do?
It didn’t take too much convincing for me to install the app. In January, 2020, I wouldn’t have thought we would regularly go to church each week virtually, either. It isn’t too much more of a leap of faith to purchase stock on your phone. You actually buy fractions of a stock, as I found out when one daughter (four of our kids have Robin Hood accounts) was angry about a market downturn that caused her stock to lose $8 in value.
So I am a Robin Hood user, and I look for stock tips from my kids who read up on stock market movers and shakers and know what a good stock is when they see it.
General Electric is good as is Tesla and Amazon but something I also hear them talking about is
Bitcoin which is a type of cryptocurrency \h— or virtual money.
Stocks are bit virtual also, but you can see a General Electric washing machine and we know Amazon is real because we have the boxes to prove it. Cryptocurrency, on the other hand, is literally virtual money people trade in and sometimes purchase items with.
Bitcoin started in 2009 as digital money not controlled by any government or individual. You buy Bitcoin with real money and then someone else may buy it from you within a virtual bank.
If you paid real money for cryptocurrency in 2009, right now you could sell each coin you bought for $54,269 apiece. If I wanted to, I could buy a fraction of a fraction of Bitcoin with my Robin Hood account but there’s another thing to consider. Robin Hood is currently offering investors seven different cryptocurrencies to choose from so the new Litecoin of today might be the Bitcoin of tomorrow.
The world was much simpler when I just stopped at a broker’s office once a year to ask them what a good stock would be to add to our retirement portfolio.
Now, my kids in their 20s advise me, and I’m looking at virtual money.
It might be a good time to buy a good old fashioned piggy bank.