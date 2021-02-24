In the heart of Norfolk comes the Midtown Event Center, a new venue for weddings and other gatherings.
The Norfolk area has several party venues in different parts of town — including The Loft, Divots, Knights of Reception Hall, Norfolk Country Club, among others. Many of these venues saw a decrease in activity during the pandemic. But with the opening of the Midtown Event Center, owner Scott Stevens hopes the new event center will bring in more weddings and events to Norfolk in 2021.
"I just want to create a nice vibe for the area that people can enjoy," Stevens said.
Stevens, who owns The O Lounge Bar, had the thought over the past couple of years about buying the old Maytag building and turning it into an event center. With his daughter, Lauren, getting married, 2020 offered the right time to get to work on the venue.
"Because of COVID, my daughter and her husband got married at the courthouse last year, so they are going to do a full wedding vow renewal in May," Stevens said.
Construction on the building has been going on since August with the goal of having up to 650 people come together in a 1,100-square-foot building.
"I'm excited about the project, and I think it will be a nice addition to Norfolk," Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said.
Stevens included an addition to the building so in some cases, there could be two separate events or weddings happening at the same time.
The venue is big enough not only to have a wedding ceremony, but the venue also will provide a wedding reception area, pending the choice of what is being rented.
"Originally we were going to use the old Maytag building," he said. "As we started getting into more capacity, we decided to add on with the new addition."
The Midtown Event Center is putting in place adjustable sounds and lights in each part of the building to accommodate guests.
"We can adjust the sights and sounds to keep people happy, and that's the goal," Stevens said.
There also will be a shared bathroom in the hallway, near the center of the building.
Outside next to the building, there will be a lounge area for guests along with a separate building on the property that may be used by groomsmen, for instance, to get ready and hang out around the wedding.
Additional parking will be put in place around the back of the property, later in 2021.
"A lot of people have been really receptive of it so far, and they like the layout," Stevens said.
Eventually Stevens would like to provide a book of vendors to have couples go through, whether it is providing catering, DJ, photographers or hotel recommendations. Stevens wants to make it easier for whoever is renting the building and to make it a great experience.
"The goal is that we will do a little bit of everything or we will do nothing," he said. "I want to give people options."
The Midtown Event Center already has 11 weddings booked from 2021 through 2022 and is set to host the Elkhorn Valley Chapter Banquet for Whitetails Unlimited in August.
"This space that is available for special events really helps build character in a community. It all contributes to building a vibrant, active and unique city that attracts people. I'm excited for it to be a part of the entertainment landscape in the city. I certainly appreciate small-business owners who are willing to invest in Norfolk's success," Moenning said. "It's really encouraging to see projects like this move forward in the midst of the pandemic.
“Planning, construction and improvements made in small businesses is really a testament to Norfolk's small-business owners that have taken that risk to further invest in their businesses and organizations. To continue to offer quality products to area residents and to offer new options, in this case, entertainment. It all fits with the unique quality of life that we are continuing to build here in Norfolk."
The Midtown Event Center isn't quite finished, but the ideas of bringing in different events into Norfolk are endless, Stevens said.
"There's always a need for a bigger venue. We just want to do our own thing, we show people what we have to offer and we don't want to compete against anyone," he said. "I just want to bring people to the city of Norfolk."