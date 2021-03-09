Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur will be heading to the Class C2 state basketball tournament on Wednesday in Lincoln as the two-time defending state champion in Class C2.
The Wolverines beat Centennial 67-49 in the C2-7 district championship game to snag a ticket to this year’s tournament for the fourth year in a row.
BRLD is set to take on No. 3 seed Bridgeport at 6:30 p.m. at Lincoln Northeast High School as the No. 6 seed. The Bulldogs have not lost since Jan. 21.
“Bridgeport is a good team with high energy that can create a few mismatches,” BRLD coach Cory Meyer said. “Their top two players, Blake Newkirk and Luis Garza, are hybrid-type players that can beat you inside or out and will take full advantage of mismatches. The other guards are pretty good shooters that can’t be ignored.”
In the first half of the season, BRLD was plagued with a few key injuries along with dealing with COVID distractions.
During January, the Wolverines had four games in a row canceled while they lost one game to Elkhorn North.
But as the Wolverines turned the corner into February, they won the East Husker Conference Tournament and are sporting an 18-4 record heading into the state tournament.
“Our starting five are clicking, which is nice to see,” Meyer said.
Pierce, like most schools struggled with COVID concerns early on in the season but went on a big winning streak as the calendar turned from 2020 to 2021.
“This season has been a challenge for our boys. We got off to a late start and had to deal with COVID,” Pierce coach Mike Emory said. “After the Christmas break, we really have played well and continued to improve throughout the season.”
Pierce didn’t lose a single game in January as it went on an eight-game winning streak.
The Bluejays fell to Wayne in the Mid-State Conference championship but followed the loss by winning seven out of their next eight, topping off the streak with a 53-45 win over Wahoo in the C1-6 district final.
“We played our best basketball the week of subdistricts and topped it off with a road victory over a very good Wahoo team in the district final,” Emory said.
Pierce opens the state tourney with two-time defending state champion Auburn, which defeated the Bluejays on Dec. 31 in the Wayne State holiday tourney.
“They (Auburn) are an experienced team that are extremely well coached,” Emory said.
Hartington Cedar Catholic also dealt with the effects of COVID-19 at the beginning of the year, which led to a 3-3 start.
“Our seniors had to quarantine for 14 days. After that we lost our first game of the season,” Cedar Catholic coach Matt Steffen said.
The Trojans picked things up as they entered 2021, winning 16 out of their last 19 games, with 13 of those games coming against teams with winning records.
“I feel the last 10 games of the year, our chemistry and communication on defense has really improved,” Steffen said. “We finished 7-1 and are regular-season Mid-State Conference champs.
“The Mid-State Conference allows us to play good teams throughout the year and really prepares us for the competition we will face at state.”
The Trojans enter the state tournament with 19 wins on the season and are riding a seven-game winning streak.
After beating Wakefield 65-45 in the C2-6 district title game, Cedar earned the No. 5 seed and will open the tournament against Freeman, a school representing Adams and Filley.
“Freeman ... plays very physical defense and is solid from one through six,” Steffen said. “We will have to be on our game to do well.”
WAYNE returns to the Class C1 state tournament after bringing back just one starter off of the 2020 state-qualifying team. This year the Blue Devils have put together a solid 22-win season as they look to make it out of the first round at state.
“We started with a lot of inexperienced varsity-level players,” Wayne coach Rob Sweetland said.
The Blue Devils have hung their hat on their defense all season, Sweetland said, holding opponents to what would be a school-record 39.8 points per game.
Wayne went the entire season without any cancellations and cruised into its league tournament.
The Blue Devils had an array of contributors throughout the season. Junior Tanner Walling leads the team in points per game at 13. A 6-foot-4-inch sophomore, Daniel Judd is second and leads the team in rebounding.
“We have had several games with different leading scorers,” Sweetland said.
That included Wayne’s second straight Mid State Conference tournament title — a hard-fought win over Pierce.
Wayne dropped two out of its last three-regular season games but picked it back up in subdistrict play and went on to beat Ogallala 47-39 in the C1-8 district final.
The Blue Devils enter the state tournament as the No. 7 seed and will take on No. 2 seeded Kearney Catholic in the first round of the C1 state tournament.
“Kearney Catholic is really good at everything. They are a very big team with tall guards and big posts,” Sweetland said. “They have a legitimate all-stater in Brett Mahoney. I would say they are one of the best rebounding teams I have seen.”