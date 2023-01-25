With the Mid-State Conference Tournament just around the corner, O’Neill and Norfolk Catholic provided a preview of the action as the Eagles’ boys and girls squads edged the Knights in a pair of close games Tuesday night.
O’Neill held off a late come-from-behind bid by the Knights for a 55-52 victory in a battle of state-ranked teams in the boys contest. Both teams entered the night with 10-3 records, the Eagles holding the No. 8 spot in the C1 ratings, with Norfolk Catholic sixth in C2.
Earlier, the Eagles saved their best offensive production for the fourth quarter in the girls game, making 3 of 5 3-point shots to secure a 43-39 win over the 8-8 Knights and improve to 5-10 on the season.
“We had chances in the fourth quarter to close the gap,” Knights boys coach Kevin Manzer said. “The spread was down to four a couple times, and we had good looks, and that’s all you can ask for.”
After a 12-2 O’Neill run provided the Eagles with a 45-31 advantage, Norfolk Catholic began its comeback on a 3 by Mason Timmerman, then turned to its bread-and-butter offense–sending the ball inside to 6’4 postplayers Nolan Fennessy and Kade Pieper–to erase all but three of that 14-point deficit.
Trailing 45-36 at the end of the third quarter, Fennessy scored in the lane twice in succession followed by a Pieper basket from the block that presented a potential and-one opportunity, with the Knights trailing 45-42 with over five minutes left in the game.
However, after Pieper missed the free throw, O’Neill responded with a long pass ahead to Drew Morrow for an uncontested basket, then spent the rest of the period at the free throw line–making just enough of those chances (8 of 12) to counter Norfolk Catholic’s 10 point comeback effort.
The Knights drew within 52-49 on Triston Hoesing’s 3 from the wing with 25 seconds remaining and, after Landon Classen made 1 of 2 at the line, Timmerman made it a one-point game by turning a drive to the basket into a three-point play.
But Classen, who made 5 of 8 free throws in the final 3:35, converted both ends of a double-bonus to return the lead to three, at 55-52, with just over five seconds to play, and Hoesing’s long 3 from just across the timeline was off the mark.
“With four minutes to go it was a little too early to milk clock. I thought our guys needed to continue to be aggressive, because we play better that way,” Kallhoff said. “They knocked down a couple shots, and we didn’t knock down a shot. Then, with the right guys there, we didn’t capitalize at the free throw line.”
For Norfolk Catholic, making 20 of 41 shots from the field, including 4 of 17 from the 3-point line, is a statistic that didn’t show the number of times the Knights didn’t finish a possession with a shot attempt.
“Possessions are just so precious when your opponent can shoot the ball like that,” Manzer said. “On several of our turnovers we were just telegraphing where we were going with the ball, and that just can’t happen.”
Norfolk Catholic’s last lead was 13-11 in the first quarter, just before the Eagles rattled off an 11-0 run behind back-to-back 3s by Classen, another from Ryder Pokorny, and a pull-up jumper by Morrow to take a 19-13 lead–a lead they would protect the rest of the game.
“We knew they were going to shoot well. We didn’t know it would be that well,” Manzer said. “We did a better job shutting them down from 3 in the second half. But turnovers on our end were atrocious.”
Part of O’Neill’s defensive success against the Knights’ inside game was due to the Eagles’ strategy of employing its guards in a 2-3 zone to harass Norfolk Catholic’s post play.
“We knew they liked to get it inside, so we tried to just go one-on-one a little bit with some quick helps (by the guards), because they’ve got shooters that can get crazy hot,” Kallhoff said. “We didn’t want to over-help–they’re way bigger than us, but we had to help a little.”
“When their bigs put it on the floor we just don’t have anybody that can stop them one-on-one–they’re just too good and too big,” he said. “But our guards are quick, and they’re smart basketball players, and they were able to get their hands on some of those.”
Manzer felt the Knights played into O’Neill’s defensive strategy early in the game.
“We’re going to have a few turnovers, but we had way too many. Everybody we put on the floor has to take care of the ball,” Manzer said. “The couple layups we gave them in transition (off of steals), and not getting back after free throws. That’s the difference in the game, right there.”
Offensively, the Eagles were able to move in and out of the high post area against Norfolk Catholic’s 2-3 zone, but shots from inside were typically contested, although ball movement often found open shots from the perimeter.
“I felt like we got the shots we wanted from that high post area–they kind of backed off and gave us those–but we just weren’t knocking them down,” Kallhoff said. “But we passed pretty well out of it.”
O’Neill made 18 of 42 shots from the field (42.8 percent), led by the double-figure scoring of Classen (20 points) and Morrow (13), and added 11 of 16 points at the charity stripe.
Fennessy’s 20-point total paced Norfolk Catholic in scoring, while Karter Kerkman contributed 12–all but two of those in the first half when he made 4 of 6 shots, including 2 of 3 3-point tries.
But, after 2 of 4 success from 3 in the first half, the Knights made just 3 of 14 in the second–1 of 8 in the fourth quarter.
“Our 3-point attempts fell early,” Manzer said. “They didn’t fall late.”
The teams will be on opposite sides of the Mid-State tournament bracket on Tuesday of next week with the No. 3-seeded Knights matched up against No. 6 Wayne, while fourth-seeded O’Neill will face No. 5 Boone Central with games played at Pierce and Cedar Catholic, respectively.
“It’s going to be a great conference tournament, because you’ve got six or seven teams that are pretty darn good,” Kallhoff said.
IN THE GIRLS GAME, Norfolk Catholic made 6 of 10 field goal attempts–while the Eagles struggled out of the gate offensively, making just 3 of 17 shots–to forge a 14-8 lead that became a 24-18 halftime advantage.
However, the tables began to turn in the second half.
O’Neill, which made just 2 of 12 3-point tries in the first two periods, added 5 of 11 after intermission.
“We have really given some green lights to about four of our girls,” Eagles girls coach Brock Eichelberger said. “We’ve tried to instill in them that if your feet are set, let it fly.”
“We’re just not big enough to attack the rim too much,” he said. “We’ve gotten in trouble in the past, getting the ball inside among the 5’9 and 5’11 girls where we can’t get a shot off, so we’ve really worked on our outside game.”
Although O’Neill held a brief lead at 8-7 in the first period, the Eagles were playing from behind until consecutive 3s by sophomore Ashley Sidak–one from each wing–and a baseline cut to the basket by fellow-sophomore Lauryn Dusatko, turned a 34-30 deficit into a 38-34 advantage.
Three missed free throws by the Knights allowed O’Neill to increase its lead to 41-35 on a crucial 3 from the right corner by Emma Smith.
Eichelberger said that his team’s being able to handle Norfolk Catholic’s pressing defense was important.
“We kept our poise and took care of the ball. We didn’t have direct turnovers that led to layups,” Eichelberger said. “That’s been an issue for us in our last couple games.”
Addison Corr made a pair of free throws with just over a minute left in the game, but O’Neill countered when the Eagles’ ball movement found a wide-open Dusatko inside to return the lead to six.
Channatee Robles’ baseline drive for the Knights was the last basket by either team, creating the final score of 43-39 when O’Neill missed the front end of three-straight bonus free throw chances.
Dusatko and Smith scored 14 and 10 points, respectively, to pace the Eagles offensively, while Corr’s 10 points led Norfolk Catholic in scoring.
The O’Neill girls will face Boone Central in a play-in game on Saturday, with the winner squaring off with top-seeded Guardian Angels, on Monday. In the same bracket, No. 5-seed Norfolk Catholic will see No. 4 Pierce in the opening round of play.
Boys game
O’Neill 19 9 17 10 – 55
Norfolk Catholic 13 9 14 16 – 52
O’NEILL (11-3): Kyler Dean 2-4 0-0 5, Tyler Diediker 0-2 0-0 0, Landon Classen 5-11 8-12 20, Drew Morrow 4-12 3-4 13, Ryder Pokorny 3-7 0-0 9, Turner Heiss 2-3 0-0 4, Colton Osborne 2-3 0-0 4. Totals: 18-42 11-16 55.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (10-4): Mason Timmerman 2-5 1-1 6, Nolan Fennessy 9-11 2-2 20, Carter Janssen 0-1 2-2 2, Triston Hoesing 2-6 1-3 7, Karter Kerkman 5-14 0-0 12, Kade Pieper 2-4 1-3 5. Totals: 20-41 7-11 52.
Girls game
O’Neill 8 10 10 15 – 43
Norfolk Catholic 14 10 8 7 – 39
O’NEILL (5-10): Emma Smith 4-12 0-0 10, Presley Heiss 1-2 2-4 5, Olivia Young 0-5 0-1 0, Bergen Classen 2-7 0-0 4, Ashley Sidak 3-6 0-2 9, Autumn Hilker 0-2 1-2 1, Lauryn Dusatko 5-12 3-4 14. Totals: 15-46 6-13 43.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (8-8): Kenzie Janssen 3-5 3-5 9, Addison Corr 4-11 2-2 10, Channatee Robles 3-9 0-0 7, Saylor Fischer 3-3 1-2 8, Morgan Miller 1-4 1-2 3, Jacey Wolf 1-4 0-0 2, Sidonia Wattier 0-3 0-2 0. Totals: 15-39 7-13 39.