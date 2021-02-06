Mid-State boys final set

BATTLE CREEK -- The cream rose to the surface in the semi-finals of the Mid-State Conference boys division, where the top four seeded teams competed in games played Friday night at Battle Creek High School.
Pierce, behind its typically stingy man-to-man defense and balanced offense, defeated No. 4-seed Norfolk Catholic 50-30 in the early game, while No. 2 Wayne completed the trifecta of an inside-and-outside offensive attack combined with a quality defensive effort of its own as the Blue Devils downed the No. 3-seed Hartington Cedar Catholic 59-42 in the nightcap.
The two winners will meet on Saturday for the title following the girls championship game, which is scheduled to begin at 5:15.
Top-seeded Pierce, which improved to 15-2 with its second win of the season over the Knights, never trailed in the contest as its defense crowded the Norfolk Catholic shooters inside the lane and on the perimeter--allowing just two field goals in each of the first two periods while forging a 27-12 halftime advantage.
“Norfolk Catholic’s offense brings a ton of weapons to the floor; they can shoot it, they can drive it, but I thought our gaps were good and our on-ball defense was good,” Pierce coach Mike Emory said. “I also thought we rebounded well.”
The Knights’ weapons were largely kept in check, including a recently-returned Christian Mickelson, who was unable to shake off the effects of a nearly-two week absence, scoring 14 points on 6 of 18 field goal attempts. No other Norfolk Catholic player scored more than 4 points in the loss as the Knights converted on 12 of 37 shots.
“They play very good defense, but if we would have played like we did in the third quarter during the first and second, we would have had a much better showing,” Norfolk Catholic coach Kevin Manzer said. “They were going to hold the ball in the fourth quarter; we needed to attack some, knowing that comes with some risk.”
Consequently, Norfolk Catholic was unable to string together a series of points to dent the Pierce lead. Only once did the Knights manage a run in the game, making the final basket of the second quarter, then scoring 6-straight to open the third--cutting the Bluejays lead to single digits, 27-16, for the last time.
Meanwhile, the Bluejays’ offense was clicking, with Logan Moeller contributing 9 first-half points and Dawson Watts 8.
The Pierce offense was often sparked by the Bluejays’ defense in the first two quarters, as steals turned into transition offense on numerous possessions. In the second half, the Pierce offense moved the ball efficiently, getting opportunities to take the ball into the lane--often ending up at the free throw line where the Bluejays made 12 of 17 chances.
“I thought we pushed the ball well and got a few things in transition,” Emory said. “I thought we might have worn them out a little bit by making them run the floor multiple times.”
In the fourth quarter Pierce melted time off the clock with a four-out alignment that lured the Knights defenders away from the lane, vacating space for the Bluejays to cut or drive to the basket--resulting in three Ben Brahmer dunks, along with another from the 6-foot tall Moeller.
“I thought we moved the ball a lot better in the second half,” Emory said. “Obviously, they had to scramble there at the end trying to trap against our four-out, and we were able to get some easy shots.”
Eight points in the final period allowed Brahmer to finish with 15 points, while Moeller and Watts added 13 points each to the Pierce total in the 50-30 win.
“Our senior group has waited three years to be ‘the group,’ and we’re able to mix two very talented sophomores in,” Emory said. “Practice every day is like a game because we’ve got 10 seniors.”
The Pierce defense has held opponents at or below 40 points 12 times this season, and has set a season-long goal for limiting its opponents’ scoring average.
“Every year the kids set a goal to set the school record, which I think is 37 or 38 points per game; that’s a lofty goal, but that’s the first goal they set is to break the school defensive record,” Emory said. “This group takes a lot of pride in it; the nice thing is when you have this many seniors, they’ve been in the rotations and the switches and all of that for four years, so we don’t get lost nearly as much.”
Wayne’s matchup with Hartington Cedar Catholic was the ‘rubber game’ after two previous meetings between the teams earlier this season, with each holding a win over the other.
“It’s a battle when these two teams match up,” Wayne coach Rob Sweetland said. “The first one was after a moratorium, and it’s your third game in three days so both teams were gassed, and we were fortunate to hit a buzzer beater to win 31-29. The second time we played them we had a comfortable lead, like this one--up 12 to 14 points in the fourth--and they came back to tie it, then they hit the game-winner in overtime.”
Wayne sharpshooter Tanner Walling got off to a good start in this meeting, making 4 of 6 3-point attempts in the first half on the way to 5 of 8 tries within his 17 total points. But Hartington Cedar Catholic used four 3s--two from Carson Arens and one each from Tate Thoene and Myles Thoene--to stay within reach in the first half, trailing 24-16 at the break.
The Trojans tried man-to-man defense, a 2-3 zone, and a gadget box-and-one with Arens shadowing Walling, as well as a press but, ultimately, the Blue Devils’ offense solved them all--especially the press attempts--producing a 15-0 run in the third quarter that turned the 8-point separation at the half into a 38-19 lead.
“We did learn some things from that second game against them, that we’d have to take better care of the ball--we knew that press would come again,” Sweetland said. “And our kids did a much better job with the ball tonight. We also had three sets that we had worked on for the box-and-one, and the kids did a good job with that, too.”
For example, Daniel Judd, a sophomore postplayer, scored 12 points inside in the second half when Cedar Catholic was extending its defense to hinder Wayne’s perimeter attack.
Three more 3s by Myles and Tate Thone, and Jaxson Bernecker, as well as a three-point play on an ‘and-one’ by Bernecker, during the first four minutes of the final quarter brought the Trojans back to within eight points at 47-39, but Wayne closed out its 59-42 win with active rebounding by Sedjro Agoumba and enough free throws to contribute to a 12-3 run as time ran out.
Walling totaled 17 points for the Blue Devils, now 17-3, while Judd contributed 16 and Brandon Bartos 10.
“Tanner has been playing really well lately, Daniel does a good job of carving out space inside, and Brandon has been helping with scoring,” Sweetland said. “Sedjro has a motor and a knack for finding the basketball.”
Bernecker led Cedar Catholic in scoring with 11, with Arens adding 10 for the 11-5 Trojans.
Mid-State Conference boys semi-finals
Norfolk Catholic 5 7 12 6 -- 30
Pierce 13 14 11 12 -- 50
Norfolk Catholic (12-6): Aden Dominisse 1-1 0-0 2, Brennen Kelley 0-3 1-3 1, Preston Burbach 0-0 1-2 1, Ben Hammond 1-5 1-2 3, Christian Mickelson 6-18 0-0 14, Preston Eisenmenger 0-0 0-1 0, Kade Peiper 1-2 1-2 3, Nolan Fennessy 1-5 0-0 2, Mason Timmerman 2-3 0-0 4. Totals: 12-37 4-10 30.
Pierce (15-2): Logan Moeller 4-5 4-6 13, David Dale 0-3 0-0 0, Tyler Race 1-3 0-0 2, Ben Brahmer 6-12 2-2 15, Dawson Watts 5-9 3-4 13, Chaden Roth 0-2 3-6 3, Lucas Gnat 0-1 0-0 0, Abram Scholting 2-3 0-0 4, Mason Sindelar 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 18-39 12-18 50.
Hartington Cedar Catholic 7 9 5 21 -- 42
Wayne 11 13 15 20 -- 59
Hartington Cedar Catholic (11-5): Tate Thoene 3-9 0-0 9, Grant Arens 0-4 0-2 0, Mack Kuehn 0-3 0-0 0, Myles Thoene 3-8 0-0 8, Carson Arens 4-6 0-0 10, Carter Arens 0-1 0-0 0, Jaxson Bernecker 4-9 2-3 11, Riley Kuehn 1-1 0-0 3, Jay Steffen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 15-35 2-5 42.
Wayne (17-3): Alex Phelps 1-4 6-8 8, Treyton Blecke 0-0 1-2 2, Andrew Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Brandon Bartos 2-4 0-2 5, Tanner Walling 5-19 2-2 17, Jacob Kneifl 1-3 0-0 3, Colton Vovs 1-3 0-0 3, Sedjro Agoumba 2-3 2-7 6, Daniel Judd 7-11 2-3. Totals: 19-33 13-24 59.