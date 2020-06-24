Time has passed in the blink of an eye for Heath Henery.
A quarter of a century ago, Michael’s Cantina opened at 912 Omaha Ave. in Norfolk, but for the longtime restaurateur, it seems like only yesterday.
“You don’t really open a place thinking you’re going to be there 25 years,” Henery said, recalling many other dining establishments that have closed in the city during that time. “Time just flies so fast.”
Long before Michael’s Cantina opened in Norfolk, Henery watched his father, Michael Henery, open the original Michael’s Cantina in south Omaha in 1977.
The original restaurant served as the launch point for the authentic Mexican recipes as the elder Henery and his business partner — both of whom were Caucasian — hired cooks who had come to the area from Mexico, Henery said.
“It was one of the only real authentic restaurants in south Omaha at the time. ... At the original restaurant, we had a lady who made tortillas in her home and brought them into the restaurant. There were not tortilla factories, and the products you’d get off the truck were horrendous.”
Henery said the Omaha restaurant’s cooks, as well as the impression left on him by his mother and grandmother, influenced his love of being in the kitchen and playing with various recipes.
Henery became involved in additional restaurant locations in Omaha before coming back to the Neligh area to help his grandparents. After about three years, he decided to partner with his dad again to open Michael’s Cantina in Norfolk.
“We’ve had our share of struggles over those 25 years,” Henery said.
The Norfolk restaurant scene has provided its share of competition, which is felt the most when new establishments open, Henery said.
Henery said in those times of struggle, it was beneficial to have the location paid for, but the real keys to success throughout the years have been the restaurant’s consistency in food and service, he said.
“You’re always going to have one day or that one table that’s going to have a bad meal. Somehow it just happens,” he said. “You get into the 99th percentile where everybody is having a good meal, that’s where you succeed.”
He also credits the staff, especially the longtime crew members, for Michael’s Cantina’s success in Norfolk.
“Long-term people, that’s really key,” he said.
Henery said he appreciates the friendships and connections he has made in the Norfolk restaurant and business community over the years, and he’s looking forward to what the future will bring for Michael’s Cantina in Norfolk.
Perhaps the restaurant will one day be run by another generation of the Henery family, who will continue to provide great customer service while keeping the recipes for its bean dip and red sauce under wraps.
“I’ve got grandkids that are growing up around the business,” he said. “My granddaughter and grandson — their favorite thing is to play waiter and waitress and kitchen. The hospitality thing is really ingrained in people, and they see it every day.”