MeToo could die out soon

Editor’s note: The following story was wrote before Harvey Weinstien’s sentencing on March 11 where he received 23 years in prison.
* * *
On Feb. 24, Harvey Weinstein was found guilty on two counts in a rape case trial in New York: Criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree. He was acquitted of more serious charges of predatory sexual assault.
Scheduled to receive his sentencing on March 11, Weinstein will likely serve between five and twenty-nine years in prison. His judge is usually pretty harsh, so I’m assuming it will be closer to the latter.
No reasonable person is upset Weinstein was convicted; however, many are upset that he was not convicted of more serious charges. However, sentencing of this length may very well be a life sentence for the man anyway, considering his age and his deteriorating health.
In addition, Weinstein still faces multiple criminal charges out of Los Angeles, which I predict will be prosecuted as well. The current district attorney made it a big part of her reelection campaign to promise justice for the women involved.
But what will happen to the #MeToo movement now?
The case against Weinstein is credited with starting the movement, a movement against sexual harassment and sexual assault characterized by women coming forward to tell their stories. Weinstein’s conviction was a victory for these women.
But many are worried the movement will soon die off, for a number of reasons. First, the movement is a grass-roots movement with no main leader. Also, the #MeToo movement does not have one main goal.
If the #MeToo movement wants to keep moving forward, there are a couple of issues its supporters could focus on. I think sex education in schools that emphasizes consent is something people could advocate for.
The New York Times also lists longer filing deadlines for lawsuits and stronger federal laws to protect more workers as possible rallying points.
Weinstein’s conviction has the possibility to serve as a watershed moment for the #MeToo movement, but only if people can find a meaningful way to follow up on what has been accomplished.