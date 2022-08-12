The term “puppy love” doesn’t do justice to real puppy love. By “real puppy love,” I mean literal love from puppies, as opposed to the standard, metaphorical usage of the term to denote the generally-considered-to-be-temporary (and often first) love felt by a young person for someone else.
I don’t understand how the term “puppy love” ever became associated with an ephemeral feeling. Anyone who has been around real puppies (and dogs) understands that the love they develop for their two-legged counterparts — especially their youngest two-legged counterparts — is deep, loyal, and lasting.
Our two grandchildren, Landri (2 years old) and Sutton (8 months old), come out to the ranch to visit; and when they do, it is unclear whether the grandparents or the canines are more thrilled to see them. Even on the hottest days, when our dogs usually can’t be bothered to move from their cool-sand, cratered napping spots to greet us when we walk out the door, when Landri and Sutton arrive, they excitedly jump up and investigate what new smells the kids are wearing that day.
As soon as the kids escape from their car seats, Landri makes a beeline for the swings. Sutton doesn’t have much say yet, but he good-naturedly goes, too (technically, he has no say in the matter, but he also seems to enjoy swinging). The dogs then also make a beeline for the swing set, ensconcing themselves by the slide or under the nearby apple tree.
Once in a while, they go exploring in the grove of trees directly behind the swing set; and if one or both of the dogs are out of Landri’s range of vision for too long, we have to call them, and they dutifully come bounding back.
The other day, Landri and I were cleaning out her little plastic pool. Sutton was chilling on a blanket on the grass. Jack, our 1-year-old puppy, trotted over to check out what Sutton was up to. Jack sniffed him all over; Sutton kept wriggling around to face him and check him out in turn. Finally, Jack just plopped down on the blanket next to Sutton, being careful not to scratch him with his long toenails.
In that one moment, I could clearly envision a future consisting of a little boy and a dog going on many adventures, the dog never letting the boy get too far out of his sight.
I love Jack all the time (he truly is a wonderful dog), but I don’t think I’ve ever loved him more than in that moment.
Kids bring out the best in every living thing, at least every living thing that has a good heart. It’s not just the grandparents and the dogs that act as a welcoming party for the grandkids when they come to play at the ranch — the cats, too, come out of the woodwork. Ever since the first time Landri visited here as a baby and I sat outside with her, the cats have “adopted” her (and now Sutton).
They try to act standoffish, but they’re not fooling anyone: They always hang around when Landri is outside, not their usual modus operandi when visitors are around, and even come over to make their presence known if Landri ignores them for too long.
So, you can call it puppy love (or kitty love) if you want, but that isn’t quite accurate. It’s not puppy love — at least not as that term is commonly used. It’s just plain love.
Readers may contact Sybrant at svsybrant@gmail.com or 45092 859th Road, Bassett, NE 68714.