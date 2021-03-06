The idea of merging the Madison County and Norfolk dispatch centers has been discussed for decades, but plans never reached fruition.
When Don Miller was appointed police chief and Todd Volk was elected Madison County sheriff in 2019, the two made it a goal to combine dispatch centers.
“Todd and I have worked together and have been friends through work. We’ve always believed that working together is the best way to serve our communities,” Miller said. “We wanted to look at what’s best for our departments and communities and thought this made perfect sense.”
Volk said in January that with dispatch centers in Madison County and the City of Norfolk and all the enhanced equipment upgrades needed, it didn’t make sense to keep both operating.
The Norfolk 911 Center has 11 dispatchers and one supervisor, Miller said. Madison County is allocated up to seven dispatchers, but it is short-staffed.
The space needs assessment determined that the joint dispatch center would increase the existing Norfolk dispatching staff by four people. It has already been decided that most of the Madison County staff will not be coming to Norfolk.
Those employees are expected to retire or work in different positions in Madison. Norfolk will start looking to hire additional dispatchers in the “very near future,” Miller said.
To transform Norfolk’s dispatch center, contractors will gut a conference room and classroom on the northeast side of the building and construct a new dispatch center. The existing dispatch center will be framed into a second interview room and a small meeting room that can hold six to eight people.
Money for this project, Miller said, has already been allocated through the Capital Improvement Project funds.
Miller said hopes are that these renovations will be completed by the end of the year. The goal has been to consolidate the two dispatch centers by Oct. 1. Miller said it’s likely that dispatchers will be forced to work in a confined space until construction is finished.
Dispatch regionalization
Separate from the Madison County and Norfolk joint dispatch center is the dispatch regionalization across the state. Nebraska is transitioning to Next Generation 911, an initiative aimed at improving public emergency communications services in a growing wireless mobile society.
Each county’s dispatch center is going to receive upgrades to its equipment. In many cases, this could cost as much as $175,000. To avoid those costs, the state was broken up into several regions, with hosts selected as regional dispatch centers.
Norfolk and South Sioux City were selected as the Northeast Nebraska dispatch hubs. The two systems will be connected with T1 lines and require redundancies if a line goes down.
“We’re going to be a host in Norfolk, and then all these other smaller dispatch centers in our region are going to link to our servers and use our servers for their dispatch function,” Miller said. “It will all work behind the scenes; it’s not like we’re dispatching for someone else, but we in Northeast Nebraska are regionalizing our equipment to save money in the long run.”
For example, if a nearby town’s dispatch center were to be affected by severe weather and be temporarily knocked off the server, other dispatch centers in the region could pick up the affected dispatch center’s services until they are fixed.
Because Norfolk is one of the region’s hosts, the city theoretically could pick up another town’s services. In most cases, the closest town will temporarily take over when necessary, Miller said.
Miller said he suspects the Norfolk-Madison County consolidation will happen before the regionalization piece.