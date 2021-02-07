Senior menus/activities

The Norfolk Senior Citizens Center will continue to provide meals for Meals on Wheels, Mondays through Fridays. Reservations for the meals are needed, for more information call the senior center, 402-371-8299. A chef salad may be ordered as a substitute for any regular meal when making a reservation.
Menus for the week of Feb. 8 are as follows:
Monday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, carrots, pineapple, bread and milk.
Tuesday: Pork chop, sweet potatoes, sauerkraut, apple, bread and milk.
Wednesday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes/gravy, green beans, peaches, bread and milk.
Thursday: Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes/gravy, broccoli, pears, bread and milk.
Friday: Riblet, garlic mashed potatoes/gravy, mixed vegetables, applesauce, bread and milk.