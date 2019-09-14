Senior menus/activities Sept. 16-20

The Norfolk Senior Citizens Center serves congregate meals Mondays through Fridays at noon. Reservations for the meals are needed. These should be made the day of the desired meal or prior to 9:30 a.m. by calling the senior center, 402-371-8299 or 402-371-3930.
Meals are subject to change. A chef salad may be ordered as a substitute for any regular meal when making a reservation.
Meals on Wheels are the same menu served at the center with some modifications. Menus for the week of Sept. 16, along with center activities, are as follows:
Monday: Taco salad with hamburger, cheese, beans, onions, tomatoes and lettuce, apple, bread, milk. Activities: Sandy Hall; cards and games, 8 a.m. to noon, 1 to 4 p.m.; speaker, 12:15 p.m.; pitch, 1 p.m.; line dancing, 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Hamburger deluxe, steak fries, baked beans, pineapple, milk. Activities: Cards and games, 8 a.m. to noon, 1 to 4 p.m.; tai chi, 10 a.m.; walking video, 10:30 a.m.; exercise, 11 a.m.; tech questions, 11 a.m. to noon.
Wednesday: Chicken breast, sweet potatoes, tomatoes, grapes, bread, milk. Activities: Norma Lewis; cards and games, 8 a.m. to noon, 1 to 4 p.m.; quilting, 9 a.m.; pitch, 1 p.m.; Laughing with Orville Eden, 12:15 p.m.; line dancing, 2:30 p.m.
Thursday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes/gravy, cole slaw, mandarin oranges, bread, milk. Activities: Cards and games, 8 a.m. to noon, 1 to 4 p.m.; tai chi, 10 a.m.; walking video, 10:30 a.m.; exercise, 11 a.m.; bingo, 7 p.m.
Friday: Pork chop, jacket potatoes, mixed veggies, emerald pears, bread, milk. Activities: Cards and games, 8 a.m. to noon, 1 to 4 p.m.; exercise, 10:45 a.m.; bingo, 1:10 p.m.