Senior menus/activities Sept. 30-Oct. 4

The Norfolk Senior Citizens Center serves congregate meals Mondays through Fridays at noon. Reservations for the meals are needed. These should be made the day of the desired meal or prior to 9:30 a.m. by calling the senior center, 402-371-8299 or 402-371-3930.
Meals are subject to change. A chef salad may be ordered as a substitute for any regular meal when making a reservation.
Meals on Wheels are the same menu served at the center with some modifications. Menus for the week of Sept. 30 are listed. Congregate meals and activities are not scheduled for this week due to the installation of new flooring. Meals on Wheels is still available, however.
Monday: Meatloaf, garlic mashed potatoes, carrots, watermelon, bread, milk.
Tuesday: Spaghetti meat sauce, noodles, lettuce, hostess salad, garlic bread, milk.
Wednesday: Pork cubes in gravy, mashed potatoes, broccoli, fruit cocktail, bread, milk.
Thursday: Hamburger pizza, garden salad, banana, apple crisp, milk.
Friday: Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes/gravy, carrots, emerald pears, bread, milk.