Senior menus/activities Nov. 4

The Norfolk Senior Citizens Center serves congregate meals Mondays through Fridays at noon. Reservations for the meals are needed. These should be made the day of the desired meal or prior to 9:30 a.m. by calling the senior center, 402-371-8299 or 402-371-3930.
Meals are subject to change. A chef salad may be ordered as a substitute for any regular meal when making a reservation.
Meals on Wheels are the same menu served at the center with some modifications. Menus for the week of Nov. 4, along with center activities, are as follows:
Monday: Pork cubes in gravy, mashed potatoes, broccoli, fruit cocktail, bread, milk. Activities: Cards and games, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.; pitch and pinochle, 1:10 p.m.; line dancing, 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Hamburger pizza, garden salad, banana, apple crisp, milk. Activities: Cards and games, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.; tai chi, 10 a.m.; walking video, 10:30 a.m.; exercise, 11 a.m.; blood pressure check, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; tech questions, 11 a.m. to noon; speaker, 12:15 p.m.; music and dance to Mike and Julie Couch, 7 to 10 p.m.
Wednesday: Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes/gravy, carrots, emerald pears, bread, milk. Activities: Cards and games, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.; quilting, 9 a.m.; manicures, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; blood pressure check, 11 a.m. to noon; bingo, 1:10 p.m.; line dancing, 2:30 p.m.
Thursday: Ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, plums, rhubarb crisp, bread, milk. Activities: Cards and games, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.; tai chi, 10 a.m.; walking video, 10:30 a.m.; exercise, 11 a.m.; bridge, 1 p.m.; bingo, 7 p.m.
Friday: Swedish meatballs, jacket potatoes, peas, applesauce, bread, milk. Activities: Cards and games, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.; exercise, 10:45 a.m.; Care Givers Appreciation, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; bingo, 1:10 p.m.; Caregivers, 1:30 p.m.