Senior menus/activities May 18-22

The Norfolk Senior Citizens Center will continue to provide meals for Meals on Wheels, Mondays through Fridays. Reservations for the meals are needed. These should be made the day of the desired meal or prior to 9:30 a.m. by calling the senior center, 402-371-8299 or 402-371-3930. A chef salad may be ordered as a substitute for any regular meal when making a reservation.
Menus for the week of May 18 are as follows:
Monday: Hamburger/bun, baked beans, garden salad, apple, milk.
Tuesday: Seasoned chicken breast, sweet potatoes, corn, grapes, bread, milk.
Wednesday: Riblets, tri taters, mixed vegetables, waldorf salad, bread, milk.
Thursday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, peas and carrots, apricots, bread, milk.
Friday: Pork chops, jacket potatoes, saurkraut salad, applesauce, bread, milk.