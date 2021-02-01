Senior menus/activities Feb. 1

The Norfolk Senior Citizens Center will continue to provide meals for Meals on Wheels, Mondays through Fridays. Reservations for the meals are needed, for more information call the senior center, 402-371-8299. A chef salad may be ordered as a substitute for any regular meal when making a reservation.
Menus for the week of Feb. 1 are as follows:
Monday: Ham, Scalloped potatoes, lima beans, pears, bread and milk.
Tuesday: Salisbury steak, sweet potatoes, California blend, tropical fruit, bread and milk.
Wednesday: Swedish meatballs jacket potatoes, peas, mandrin oranges, dinner roll and milk.
Thursday: Frito pie with chili and cheese, lettuce, orange, bread and milk.
Friday: Chicken breast, baked beans, brussels sprouts, ruby pears, bread and milk.