Monday: Crispy chicken sandwich, fresh baked dual-cheese sub, fresh baby carrots, steamed broccoli florets, fruit of the day and milk.

Tuesday: Soft shell beefy tacos, fresh baked ham and cheese sub, fresh broccoli florets, refried beans, fruit of the day and milk.

Wednesday: Corn dog, fresh baked ham and turkey sub, fresh baby carrots, mixed vegetables, fruit of the day, fresh baked chocolate chip cookie and milk.

Thursday: Loaded sack lunch.

Friday: No school.

*** School lunches are subject to change. ***

Norfolk Public School Menu Feb. 8

