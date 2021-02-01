Monday: Barbecue rib sandwich, fresh baked dual-cheese sub, fresh baby carrots, golden corn, fruit of the day and milk.

Tuesday: Cheeseburger, fresh baked ham and cheese sub, fresh broccoli florets, steamed carrots, fruit of the day and milk.

Wednesday: Oven-roasted hot dog, fresh baked ham and turkey sub, fresh broccoli florets, steamed carrots, fruit of the day, fresh baked cinnamon bun and milk.

Thursday: Home-style scalloped potatoes and ham with dinner roll, fresh baked turkey and cheese sub, fresh broccoli florets, baked beans, fruit of the day and milk.

Friday: Domino’s pizza, fresh baked ham and turkey sub, fresh baby carrots, green beans, fruit of the day and milk.

*** School lunches are subject to change. ***

